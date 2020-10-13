Untangle Offers Powerful VPN Choices with NG Firewall 16 Release

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle®, Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced the latest release of its award-winning flagship product, NG Firewall. NG Firewall 16.0 includes significant updates including the addition of WireGuard VPN which allows for VPN options to fit any type of networking deployment and administrative preferences, better addressing any organization's critical VPN connectivity needs.

In today's world of increased remote work, VPN technology is being heavily relied upon to help users and businesses connect safely to a network. In fact, a recent SMB security survey reveals that SMBs rank firewalls (82%) and VPN technologies (47%) as the most important features when considering which IT security solutions to purchase.

WireGuard VPN as an Alternative to OpenVPN and IPSecVPN

With the addition of WireGuard VPN to NG Firewall, Untangle becomes part of a select handful of vendors to adopt WireGuard into its software solutions. WireGuard uses state-of-the-art cryptography to secure user networks and delivers fast, performant connectivity, designed for ease-of-implementation and simplicity of configuration. Site-to-site network connectivity is simple to set up with an easy copy and paste between servers. There are WireGuard VPN clients for all major operating systems, including mobile devices. WireGuard technology provides superior connectivity for a remote workforce by maintaining a secure connection even when the device changes networks, for example, from WiFi to a mobile/cellular.

"NG Firewall is a powerhouse SMB solution and with the WireGuard VPN addition, customers have access to a modern, fast and secure VPN solution to connect corporate offices together, or enable many of today's remote workers," said Heather Paunet, Senior Vice President of Products at Untangle. "Allowing a choice between WireGuard, OpenVPN and IPsec VPN, we empower administrators to set up exactly the networking environment they want to, taking into account ease of configuration, performance and preference regarding cryptographic technologies."

Additional NG Firewall 16.0 Highlights

IPsec VPN and OpenVPN Improvements : Improves the user experience and employee productivity by increasing the speed of VPN connections while reducing VPN connection disruptions.

: Improves the user experience and employee productivity by increasing the speed of VPN connections while reducing VPN connection disruptions. UEFI Support: Allows administrators a greater selection of newer hardware appliances to deploy NG Firewall software on.

Allows administrators a greater selection of newer hardware appliances to deploy NG Firewall software on. Threat Prevention App : Enhancements to the Threat Prevention app provide new settings to customize the app behavior and to monitor the app activity.

: Enhancements to the Threat Prevention app provide new settings to customize the app behavior and to monitor the app activity. General Updates: Improved system performance, disk management and SSL certificate handling.

To learn more about NG Firewall or WireGuard VPN, please visit: https://www.untangle.com/untangle-ng-firewall/resources/release/

WireGuard and the WireGuard logo are registered trademarks of Jason A. Donenfeld.

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.untangle.com .

