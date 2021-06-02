Untangle Partners with Pulsia Technology to Distribute SMB Security Offerings in Spain, Mexico and France

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced it has partnered with Pulsia Technology to deliver its award-winning SMB security solutions to Spain, Mexico and France. This partnership empowers Untangle to serve a new market of SMBs, giving customers comprehensive control and protection across their digital attack surface.

The most recent Untangle SMB IT Security Report finds that SMBs increasingly face budget and resource restraints while managing the expansion of remote or hybrid work. In line with these customer trends, Untangle is collaborating with Pulsia, a leading technology services firm, to expand its reach in delivering cost-effective security software and appliances. Pulsia delivers more than 20 years of unique insight into its regional SMB market, with over 200 professionals serving Spanish SMBs. Pulsia customers can now achieve integrated security by employing Untangle monitoring and control solutions across client networks.

"We are proud to partner with Pulsia, an established service provider in the Spanish region," said Scott Devens, CEO of Untangle. "Untangle is always looking at how to best address customer needs, and we are confident that Pulsia will enable us to do just that with their unique insight into regional trends."

By boosting its existing product line, Pulsia can now enable businesses to integrate their existing IT infrastructure with security technologies that simply work, out of the box. Untangle Network Security Framework significantly reduces attack surface while also delivering comprehensive reporting and monitoring so that IT teams backed by Pulsia are more empowered than ever to secure their environments. NG Firewall is highly customizable to provide protection while also offering robust filtering capabilities. Combined with the Untangle SD-WAN Router - specifically designed to secure multiple locations with secure network flexibility - SMBs and distributed enterprises are, with Pulsia, able to more simply and safely get connected.

"Pulsia is proud to officially announce this agreement. Untangle solutions are at the leading-edge of cyber protection, and enhance and improve our services considerably," said Pulsia CEO Antonio Garcia. "Therefore, Untangle becomes a strategic partner to face all the increasing cyber security challenges of the unstoppable but necessary digital evolution."

To learn more, please visit untangle.pulsia.es , or email [email protected] .

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Pulsia Technology

Pulsia is a technology services consulting firm specialized in integrating value services, with particular relevance in deploying cyber protection solutions. With more than 20 years providing services to SMBs and public institutions all over Spain, Pulsia also offers design and development of IT solutions, corporate and thematic portals, e-government systems, specialized training in IT or outsourcing of services. Pulsia is headquartered in Seville but its more than 200 professionals are distributed in several locations to service all areas of Spain.

