Untangle Releases NG Firewall 14.0 with Enhanced Support for Secure SD-WAN

Large enterprises have already realized significant operational efficiencies and cost-savings from moving to the cloud. However, smaller organizations have been slower to benefit from this new paradigm. Untangle is committed to providing the below-enterprise market with powerful, flexible security solutions that are easy to deploy and manage, enabling them to take advantage of the material business benefits that come from cloud and hybrid-cloud networking scenarios. Untangle has introduced solutions, such as NG Firewall 14.0, for secure SD-WAN and public cloud with an eye towards empowering smaller companies and distributed organizations to benefit from these new IT industry trends.

"While large enterprises have traditionally benefited from SD-WAN and the cloud, many organizations have been left behind. At Untangle, we believe that organizations of all sizes need to be able to secure their network perimeters as they grow from location to location with ease," said Scott Devens, chief executive officer at Untangle. "Although other industry players offer solutions for secure SD-WAN and cloud deployments, Untangle NG Firewall is unique in its focus on SMBs. With NG Firewall 14.0, we continue to build upon our leadership and innovation in bringing cloud-ready security solutions to the below-enterprise market, enabling smaller organizations to realize true operational efficiencies and cost-savings."

NG Firewall 14.0 Highlights

Key Updates Provide More Control, More Visibility and Lower Costs for SD-WAN

Tunnel VPN connections can bind to specific WANs, allowing configuration of multiple tunnels for multi-WAN sites and ensuring each tunnel is using the desired physical WAN connection.

Administrators can direct traffic to the most desirable WAN connection based on criteria like ports and protocols.

Tunnels can be set up without NAT so that the cloud firewall has full visibility into the network. This gives the ability to centralize policies across the whole network from the cloud firewall.

Business Continuity and Reliability with Wi-Fi Failover

Wireless interfaces can now be configured as client to a wireless access point. This allows NG Firewall to connect to an existing Wi-Fi network and act as a client, providing another option to WAN Balancer and WAN Failover to ensure business continuity and avoid interruption of service. In the event of a failover, this configuration ensures that NG Firewall can still inspect and safeguard all internet traffic with no interruption in service. Since NG Firewall can be deployed into the network as a client, all network traffic is protected even without having NG Firewall provide the main Wi-Fi connection.

Additional Enhancements

Improvements to Reports and the Dashboard. Dashboard now supports conditions, allowing for easy drill-down by specific host, user or other criteria.

Dashboard now supports conditions, allowing for easy drill-down by specific host, user or other criteria. Dynamic WAN Protocol Support. NG Firewall now supports two networking protocols: OSPF and BGP. Understanding these protocols ensures that NG Firewall can always access up-to-date routing tables so that it can find IP addresses. Additionally, this release includes support for several new dynamic DNS providers.

NG Firewall 14.0 is available as a free upgrade to existing customers. Command Center subscriptions include access to new features as they are released at no additional cost. Join Untangle for the Community Webinar: Version 14.0 on June 19, 2018 to learn more about the features in 14.0 and the new enhancements available in Command Center.

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.untangle.com.

