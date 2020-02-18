Untangle Releases NG Firewall 15.0 to Keep SMB Assets Safe from Today's Evolving Threats

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced the latest release of its award-winning Next Generation Firewall software, NG Firewall 15.0 . This release provides an additional layer of security to further strengthen the already multi-layered solutions Untangle offers, to keep SMBs' assets safe and secure.

Understanding that, due to budget and personnel constraints, businesses have limited resources to research and understand new threats targeting their organizations, Untangle continues to deliver easy to use, cost effective solutions. With the latest features in NG Firewall 15.0, Untangle provides powerful updates that are effective against today's new and evolving cyberattacks without increasing costs, giving administrators more tools and giving business owners the ability to remain within their budgets.

"SMBs don't often have the adequate protection and fall victim of hackers and unauthorized users trying to steal information or cause damage to their systems and services," said Heather Paunet, vice president of product management, Untangle. "As attacks on SMBs continue to increase, cost-efficient, trustworthy and scalable unified threat management solutions must become readily available for them. The release of NG Firewall 15.0 provides peace of mind to today's network administrators. While hackers are using newer technologies and are attacking under the radar, Untangle is faster evolving to block their attacks before they even happen."

New feature highlights include:

New Threat Prevention App analyzes web pages, web page associations, apps and files. It acts as a gatekeeper to determine what is or is not allowed, based on the assessed Threat Risk level. The technology even evaluates encrypted Internet traffic that today's threat actors can use to hide their malicious activities in, and that other types of security tools will not be able to see.

analyzes web pages, web page associations, apps and files. It acts as a gatekeeper to determine what is or is not allowed, based on the assessed Threat Risk level. The technology even evaluates encrypted Internet traffic that today's threat actors can use to hide their malicious activities in, and that other types of security tools will not be able to see. KidzSearch filtering for common search engines such as Google and Bing. This child-specific filter ensures that only age appropriate search results are returned to content-sensitive environments, such as schools and libraries.

Flexibility for administrators to customize their NG Firewall email alerts. Administrators can format their alerts so that they can easily filter or flag them into the preferred email client application.

Customization of Web Filter blocked pages. If a user attempts to access a blocked web page, a customized notice can be displayed with an organization's logo, the company's internet access policies or other available custom displays.

"With NG Firewall 15.0, we continue our commitment to providing below-enterprise market, powerful, flexible and easy-to-use security solutions, that enable SMBs of the luxury benefits that come with cloud and hybrid-cloud networking scenarios," continued Paunet. "We believe that each network deployment environment is unique, and requires an IT security solution that can scale and adapt to address business needs."

Untangle's Threat Prevention app is available with NG Firewall Complete , the company's most comprehensive software solution for network security, for no additional cost.

Heading to RSA® Conference, February 24 – 28, 2020, in San Francisco? Visit Untangle at booth #4614 to learn more, or visit www.untangle.com .

About Untangle

Untangle is the most trusted name in solutions specifically designed to help small-to-medium businesses and distributed enterprises optimize their networks while safeguarding their data and devices. Untangle's Network Security Framework provides cloud-managed security and connectivity options that work together seamlessly to ensure protection, monitoring, and control across the entire digital attack surface from headquarters to the network edge. Untangle's award-winning products are trusted by over 40,000 customers and protect millions of people and their devices. Untangle is committed to bringing open, innovative and interoperable solutions to its customers through its rapidly growing ecosystem of technology, managed services, and distribution partners worldwide. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. www.untangle.com .

Media Contact

Jacqueline Meyler

Lumina Communications on behalf of Untangle

Untangle@LuminaPR.com

408-963-6418

SOURCE Untangle

Related Links

http://www.untangle.com

