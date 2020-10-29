Untangle SD-WAN Router Wins Gold in 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle®, Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced that its Untangle SD-WAN Router has been named a Gold winner in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards® . The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products, services, and innovation from every major industry in the world.

Untangle's win highlights the innovation to remove the known struggle of managing network connections across multiple physical locations in response to the increasing demands in managing ever-increasing network infrastructure. Designed particularly to service firms operating through branch offices while managing budgetary restraints, Untangle's SD-WAN Router is honored for its success in enabling advanced routing capabilities within a secure Software-Defined Network at a fraction of the typical cost.

"It's an honor to be named a winner by Golden Bridge Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Heather Paunet, Senior Vice President of Products & Marketing at Untangle. "This further validates our position as a company poised to help firms, particularly small businesses, in overcoming the challenges faced by organizations today in safely managing network infrastructure given the unique difficulties that past year has brought on."

Untangle received its award in the category Enterprise (Small & SOHO) Innovation. Empowered by seamless integration into Untangle's Network Security Framework through central management within the Untangle Command Center, the win asserts the simplicity and ease of management that the SD-WAN Router brings to network infrastructure.

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California.

