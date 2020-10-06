Untangle SD-WAN Router Wins Silver for 'Best Small/Medium Business Service' in Best in Biz Awards 2020 International

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle®, Inc., a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, has been named the silver winner in the Best in Biz Awards 2020 International 'Best Small/Medium Business Service' category for its Untangle SD-WAN Router. The Best in Biz Awards are the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world.

According to a recent report on SMB Security, close to 1/3 of SMBs identify a limited budget as their greatest barrier to cybersecurity solution adoption. To rectify this, Untangle offers easy to use, cost-conscious cybersecurity and networking solutions including the Untangle SD-WAN Router. The Untangle SD-WAN Router provides inter-office connectivity and optimizes current internet connections so businesses can build a comprehensive, secure Software-Defined Network at a fraction of the cost. Together with its flagship NG Firewall, and Untangle Command Center, Untangle helps SMBs fight against today's new and evolving cyberattacks giving SMB IT administrators access to tools that fit within their budgets.

"At the end of the day, regardless of the size of your business or budget, access to affordable networking solutions to efficiently connect offices and employees is essential," said Scott Devens, CEO at Untangle. "We are pleased our Untangle SD-WAN Router has been recognized as a winning solution for SMBs. Our customers can use our lightweight, easy to deploy SD-WAN solution to stay connected and secure as the network edge extends to meet employees working across offices."

Winners in the 8th annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 10 countries. This year's judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as Bloomberg News, Data Breach Today, Huffington Post, Small Business IT (Canada), TechRadar (UK), as well as other outlets from Brazil, Canada, India, United Kingdom and more.

Best in Biz Awards 2020 International honors were presented in a range of categories, including Most Innovative Company of the Year, Customer Service Department of the Year, Operations Department of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product and Most Innovative CSR Program of the Year. A full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020 International can be found here: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2020-winners

