Untangle Takes Gold, Bronze Stevies in 2018 American Business Awards

"Untangle is committed to simplifying cybersecurity for the below-enterprise market with a range of products and services backed by US-based customer and technical services teams," said Timur Kovalev, chief technology officer. "As part of that commitment, Untangle strives to provide a best-in-class customer experience that is reflected in every touchpoint, from product to sales to support. We thank the Stevie judges for recognizing our achievements in this area."

"We utilize Untangle to protect our network across 8 locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico," said Ken Stoner, Corporate IT Manager at the North American Stamping Group. "The support team is excellent; everyone I've talked to is knowledgeable not just about the product, but network configurations and have always been able to provide me with an answer."

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit untangle.com.

