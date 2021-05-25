Untangle Taps Brainworks Computer Technologie GmbH To Grow SMB Security Distribution in DACH

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced it has partnered with Brainworks Computer Technologie GmbH to deliver its successful award-winning SMB security solutions to German-speaking countries. With this strategic partnership, Untangle now empowers a new market of SMBs with protection, visibility and control across the entire digital attack surface from headquarters to branch offices at the edge.

According to a recent survey , 78 percent of SMB employees are temporarily working remotely with an anticipated 56 percent suggesting some positions will be permanently remote moving forward. This means the attack surface for these SMBs will continue to grow and be at risk if not properly secured.

With over 30 years of experience selling and marketing innovative products for IT infrastructure and software solutions in DACH, Brainworks has a pulse on the SMB market. Now, with the Untangle partnership, customers can benefit from a robust product stack that offers comprehensive security with deep analysis and insights, network orchestration, reliable connectivity and network performance

"We are proud to be partnering with a robust partner in the DACH region," said Heather Paunet, Sr. VP of Product and Marketing at Untangle. "Brainworks brings deep knowledge of needs and trends in their region and will enable Untangle to build best in class features that are tailored specifically with those needs in mind."

The Untangle NG Firewall provides network security through a single, modular software platform that adapts to the evolving needs of a business. Thanks to the flexible software architecture, Brainwork customers now have the option of installing the solution in virtualized environments, or on manufacturer or Brainworks hardware. With the option of using cloud-based NG Firewall instances, the partnership successfully rounds off the Brainworks product portfolio in the on-premises and MSP area. With the SD-WAN product line from Untangle, Brainworks partners can offer a homogeneous, professional solution for SMEs with multiple locations.

"We are pleased about the partnership with Untangle, one of the most interesting IT security companies from Silicon Valley," said Derk Steffens, Managing Director of Brainworks Computer Technologie GmbH. "The multiple award-winning Next Generation Firewall and SD-WAN products ideally complement our portfolio and enable us to establish enterprise-class technology with an excellent price-performance ratio in our German-speaking SMB market."

By partnering together, Brainworks and Untangle share the same commitment to supporting SMBs and distributed organizations against cyber attacks.

About Brainworks Computer Technologie GmbH

As a value-added IT distributor, brainworks from Munich has been offering innovative IT technologies, in-depth market knowledge and expertise on the cutting edge since 1989. Flexible, high-performance and platform-independent - whether modern Smart Working solution with video conferencing, file sharing, chat, e-mail, calendar and task scheduling, VoIP telephone system with web-based meetings and communication plug-in for easy customer contact via the website, as well as firewall solutions, SD-WAN solutions, high-performance WLAN, guest hotspot or seamless integration and management of mobile devices such as tablets, notebooks or cell phones and stationary client PCs - brainworks works with selected and multiple award-winning vendors such as GFI Software, Kerio, IceWarp, Wildix, Cambium and Untangle.

Offerings in new business areas, such as support for managed service providers or SaaS and cloud-optimized technologies make the product range sustainable and future-proof.

The coordinated and focused product portfolio, technically experienced support, sales staff with in-depth product knowledge, informative webinars and a store with direct manufacturer connection and license configurator are the basis for successful, future-oriented and trusting cooperation with customers and trading partners.





About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California.

