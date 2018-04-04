Untangle Wins EdTech Digest 2018 Cool Tool Awards

Untangle's flagship product, NG Firewall, provides comprehensive network security for schools, government agencies, nonprofits and small-to-medium businesses. NG Firewall helps schools protect, monitor and control their networks and data. Known for simplifying network security, NG Firewall delivers enterprise-grade security features that help schools meet their CIPA compliance and data privacy goals while keeping students and staff safe and productive.

"We thank EdTech Digest and the judges for recognizing Untangle as the solution of choice for schools," said Scott Devens, chief executive officer at Untangle. "These awards highlight Untangle's leadership in simplifying the complexities of comprehensive network security for the K-12 and higher education markets."

"Untangle makes it easy to put policies in place," said David Phelps, Technology Director, Brown County Schools. "The ease of use, ability to see relevant reports, and be alerted to incidents is crucial for managing all the school networks."

"ADTRAN is pleased to have partnered with Untangle to bring NG Firewall to the education market as part of the ProCloud Subscription Services," said Meggin Sawyer, vice president, business solutions and cloud services at ADTRAN. "ProCloud Security is the easiest way for schools and the MSPs that support them to ensure that students and staff are protected from ever-evolving threats to data privacy and the connected classroom."

Untangle is showcasing NG Firewall at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 16 through 20 in the South Hall of the Moscone Center, Booth #S437.

EdTech Digest offers insights, updates and interviews into the rapidly evolving world of edtech for all those involved in any aspect of edtech. The EdTech Awards are the largest and most competitive recognition program in all of education technology recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and newer talents who are shaping the future of edtech.

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.untangle.com.

