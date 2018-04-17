Untangle Wins Three Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine

"As an innovator in cybersecurity for the underserved below-enterprise market, Untangle has emerged as the definitive solution for providing comprehensive network security without excess complexity and cost," said Scott Devens, chief executive officer at Untangle. "We are proud to be recognized again this year by Cyber Defense Magazine and are confident that we will continue to set the standard for SMB security."

"We reviewed nearly 3,000 global infosec companies," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine. "We are proud to see Untangle as an award-winning innovator on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat, proactively."

NG Firewall delivers a comprehensive solution for content filtering, malware and threat protection, secure Wi-Fi, application control, bandwidth optimization, virtual private networks and more. Untangle combines Unified Threat Management (UTM)—to address all of the key network threats—with policy management tools that enable administrators to monitor, manage and shape internet traffic. NG Firewall's fully customizable, industry-leading reports provide administrators an unprecedented level of insight into what's happening on their networks across all applications by user, group, time of day and more.

"As the only IT staff member responsible for managing 700 students and 500 devices, Untangle is my saving grace," said Jeff Olson, IT Manager at Vision Charter School in Idaho. "We have been using Untangle for the last 6 years, and I know Untangle can meet the needs of the school's growth plans while also making my life as an IT administrator easier."

ScoutIQ is Untangle's cyber intelligence platform that delivers detailed threat analysis for all traffic types seen on today's networks, inspecting data at the application level, to provide insights across every port, protocol, and application, including SSL-encrypted traffic. By synthesizing intelligence information in the cloud, ScoutIQ can provide superior protection against unknown and emerging threats to Untangle NG Firewall subscribers globally and seamlessly.

Untangle has also been named a winner in four categories at the 2018 Global Excellence Awards from Info Security Products Guide. NG Firewall version 13.1 was named a Gold Winner in both the Integrated Security and Unified Threat Management (UTM) and Security Products and Solution for Small Businesses and SOHO categories and Silver Winner for Best Security Software (New or Updated version), while Command Center was named a Bronze Winner for Most Innovative Security Product (Software) of the Year.

See NG Firewall at RSA

Untangle is showcasing its award-winning NG Firewall platform at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 16 through 20 in the South Hall of the Moscone Center, Booth #2140.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.untangle.com.

