Untappd Announces Expansion of Style Categories Beyond Beer to Include Non-Alcoholic Beverages, THC Seltzers, Spirit Alternatives, Wine, and More

New permitted beverages extended from 450 styles to over 900 total distinct drink categories to meet the needs of craft producers and consumers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Untappd , a global platform for search and discovery and ratings and reviews of beer and other beverages, today announced the expansion of permitted beverage types on the platform to include distilled spirits, wines, canned cocktails, THC-infused drinks, coffees, sodas, and more. Users of the Untappd app, which is free to download from the App Store and Google Play, can now search, discover, add, check-in, and rate packaged and kegged beverages of all types. For existing app users who wish to maintain the traditional beer-focused experience, filters in the app's Settings section allow granular control over which drink types are visible across areas of the app, such as Search, Top Rated lists, and Trending categories.

"Increasingly, craft beer consumers are diversifying beyond beer, discovering and enjoying new beverage types. To match broadening consumer tastes, an increasing share of traditional beer brewers are pursuing total beverage strategies, producing more beverage types for their consumers to enjoy at the taproom, in bars and restaurants, and at home," said Kyle Roderick, Chief Product Officer of Untappd. "These consumers and brewers no longer fit cleanly into a box. This expansion of permitted beverage types affords users the option to discover, check-in, and rate more beverages. It allows brewers and other beverage producers to list more products for consumers to explore and enjoy."

A 2025 Harris Poll survey of regular craft beer drinkers revealed that over 40% consume wine and spirits on a weekly basis (a higher frequency than regular craft beer drinkers enjoy craft beer). Additionally, nearly 35% of regular craft beer drinkers now enjoy hard seltzers ("RTDs") and Flavored Malt Beverages ("FMBs") at least weekly.

"Beauty is in the eyes of the Beer-Holder. Our palettes are like snowflakes. Each is a bit different from person to person. The Untappd community is all about sharing love and critiques for the diverse array of beers being made by breweries, small and large, far and wide. At Dogfish Head, we have always pushed the creative outer-atmosphere on beers and other tasty adult beverages. As beer-lovers ourselves, we know beer lovers don't just love to drink beer. We began making beer-wine hybrids when we opened in the mid-90s. And a quarter-century ago, we opened one of the craft distilleries in America and began making off-centered spirits and cocktails. It's exciting to see Untappd broadening the community scope to include the widest array of thoughtfully-crafted beverages, which we makers love to make and drinkers love to drink," said Sam Calagione, Founder & Brewer, Dogfish Head.

Since its founding in 2010, the Untappd app has received over 1.5 billion "check-ins" of beers by millions of consumers in virtually every country on earth. The Untappd community has recorded "check-ins" at over one million bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retail outlets globally. Beverage styles have always been at the core of the app's evolution, with moderators and industry professionals coming together annually to add new styles and enhance the community's experience. This evolution grows Untappd's style categories from 450 styles to over 900 total drink categories, including pre-packaged drinks of every coffee variety as well as the addition of pre-packaged THC seltzers.

Roderick added, "As a passionate 14-year user of the app, I take the responsibility for stewarding the Untappd app and community into the future seriously. This exciting evolution mirrors trends and innovations we have seen with consumers and brewers. It also allows us to welcome new beverage producers and consumers to Untappd."

About Untappd

Untappd is the leading platform for the search and discovery of beer and beverages, beverage retailers, and breweries, with over 11 million users globally. The Untappd app, which is available for free in the App Store and on Google Play, allows users to search and discover beverages, breweries, and retail establishments with great beverage selections. Untappd's Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app.

Media Contact:

Jack PR for Untappd

[email protected]

SOURCE Untappd