Untethered Danube River Cruise Among Avalon Waterways' Most Unique - And Most Popular - Itineraries For 2020

"Our new Avalon Choice program has reinvented the river cruise experience with customizable "Classic," "Discovery" and "Active" options on every river cruise itinerary," said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. "Avalon's innovative Active & Discovery itineraries take that concept one giant step further with "Classic," "Discovery" and "Active" excursions to choose from every day. Our most robust and diverse itinerary is on the Danube River in 2020."

While all Active & Discovery on the Danube travelers will begin their journey in Budapest and end their cruise in Linz (or the reverse), they have approximately 30 customizable opportunities on this 9-day cruise from which to create the perfect vacation. Even better? The vast majority of these excursions are included, helping them better experience every day, their way.

Here's just one way, one cruiser might choose to experience the world on Avalon Waterways popular Active & Discovery on the Danube itinerary:

Day 1 – Budapest: Arrive and navigate the area using the GPS-based, AvalonGO app to see and experience what the city has to offer in terms of restaurants, museums, markets and more!

Day 2 – Budapest: See the sights from a different perspective by joining a bike tour along the city's bike paths and pedestrian areas. Then, take a cruise through Budapest's past on a "Retro Tour" via Trabant car. Enjoy a Hungarian dinner onboard while enjoying a scenic cruise through the Danube Bend.

[Other options include: A walking tour of Budapest; a "fungarian" tour of Budapest or cave-hiking adventure through the city's underground cave system.]

Day 3 – Visegrád: Wake-up with stretching on the Sky Deck with your onboard Adventure Host. Join a guided visit to the Medieval Knights Tournament at Visegrád's lower castle – an activity that features demonstrations by members of the St. George Knightly Order.

[Other options include: Taking a scenic hiking tour to Count Dracula's prison tower; Enjoying a canoe excursion through the picturesque Bend region.]

Day 4 – Vienna: Take an Insider's Tour of Vienna to get behind-the-scenes of her sights and attractions, including meeting locals and preparing Viennese food. Spend the evening at a private concert in this majestic city of music or spend the evening walking the city on your own and consider an authentic taste of schnitzel or Sachertorte.

[Other options include: Enjoying a guided biking tour along the famed Ringstrasse for city highlights; Taking part in guided sightseeing that includes a tour of the Belvedere Palace to see Gustav Klimt's renowned "Kiss" painting.]

Day 5 – Vienna: Enjoy a morning guided walking tour of the city in her best light, including breakfast at a Viennese café and VIP access into the Kunsthistorisches Museum (one hour before opening). This evening, join a guided hike through the vineyards surrounding the city and get a taste of a Viennese Heurigen (wine tavern) for dinner.

[Other options include: Diving into European history with a guided tour of the Habsburg family's private art collection; Taking a guided tour of the Museum of Fine Arts, followed by the Military Museum.]

Day 6 – Krems to Grein: Paddle a canoe on a guided tour through Austria's wine country or take out a complimentary bike for a picnic along the Danube River. Then, in Grein, see Burg Clam on a guided visit and meet the Count of Clam during your tour.

[Other options include: Taking a bike tour from Spitz to Krems with a fun stop in Durnstein; Joining an interactive Wine World Experience and wine tasting; Enjoying a guided visit that showcases the region's production of fruits, vegetables and wine.]

Day 7 – Grein to Mauthausen to Linz: Take a guided walk of Grein, including its historic theater – the oldest in Austria still holding regular performances. In Mauthausen, join a sobering guided tour of the Mauthausen Concentration Camp, one of the largest and most brutal Nazi camps in WWII. This evening, meet the locals in Linz on a pub crawl.

[Other options include: Taking a guided biking tour along the Danube to discover how fertile the area is, including a stop at a local farm; Stepping back in time with a visit to the 9th century St. Florian Monastery, the largest in upper Austria and home to Augustine Monks.]

Day 8 – Engelhartszell to Schlögen Oxbow: Visit the stunning rococo-style Engelszell Abbey and sample cheese and beer made by the resident Trappist monks. This afternoon, join a scenic guided hike along the Danube's Schlögen Oxbow.

[Other options include: Joining a guided tour of the "House of the Stream" and walk across the Danube Power Station; Enjoying a scenic hike]

Day 9 – Linz: Disembark your Suite Ship for your journey home.

