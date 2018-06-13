Untire, The First Mobile App for Cancer-Related Fatigue Patients

UTRECHT, Netherlands, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of Cancer expands its launch of the new cancer-related fatigue (CRF) app Untire. Fatigue is one of the most common side effects of cancer and its treatment. Untire's easy-to-use self-management program provides support to the 30-40% of cancer patients and survivors suffering from cancer- related fatigue worldwide.

Untire App Screenshots

CRF is characterized by feelings of tiredness, weakness, and lack of energy related to cancer or cancer therapy. It often impacts daily living, reduces quality of life with debilitating social and economic consequences.

Untire is available in the App Store and Google Play in 25 EU Countries, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Users can sign up for a free trial with the option to subscribe.

"CRF is a very important topic, however both patients and doctors tend not to talk about it. One of the reasons is that there was no concrete solution. Now there is," said Tired of Cancer co-founder Door Vonk.

The Untire program provides:

Education to better understand fatigue

Tips and reminders to improve lifestyle

Exercises for body and mind to increase energy levels

Online community for additional support with other CRF individuals

Weekly measurements to track energy levels and progress

At the heart of Untire are two decades of psychological interventions and academic research that show the combination of physical and psychological interventions results in a reduction of CRF. The app is designed to help all cancer patients and survivors irrespective of diagnosis or stage. For more information visit www.untire.me

About Tired of Cancer: In 2013, Dr. Bram Kuiper established Tired of Cancer after 30 years in the field of psycho-oncology. Tired of Cancer is committed to helping as many cancer patients and survivors all over the world regain energy and improve quality of life. Tired of Cancer is a content driven social enterprise committed to investing future revenues into research for new cancer fatigue solutions. Tired of Cancer is part of the Horizon 2020 program of the European Research and Innovation program. For more information, visit www.tiredofcancerapp.com or www.untire.me

