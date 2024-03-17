"Untold Herstory": Gripping Film Uncovers the Unsung Heroines of Taiwan's Democratic Struggle

Unflinching Exploration of Female Courage During Taiwan's White Terror Period

Now Available for Free for the First-Time Streaming Exclusively on TaiwanPlus

TAIPEI, March 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiwanPlus is honored to announce and share the first-ever online release of "Untold Herstory," a poignant historical film that sheds light on the experiences of female political prisoners during the White Terror in Taiwan. Exploring courage and themes of resilience and women empowerment, TaiwanPlus' exclusive release of the film is available from February 28 on the TaiwanPlus website and app.

Directed by Zero Chou, "Untold Herstory" is set during the White Terror period which lasted from 1947 to the late 1980s. This era saw the brutal suppression of dissent, particularly towards individuals suspected of communist sympathies. Countless citizens faced "disappearances," followed by secret imprisonment and harsh "re-education" in labor camps, often accompanied by torture.

Following Taiwan's democratization in the late 1990s, narratives from this period have gradually emerged, shedding light on a previously obscured past. However, "Untold Herstory" specifically focuses on a largely forgotten group: the courageous female "thought prisoners" held on Green Island during the 1950s. These women stood up to the regime with remarkable bravery, enduring immense injustice and paying a high price for holding to their beliefs.

Key Features of 'Untold Herstory':

Uncompromising Realism: 'Untold Herstory' pulls no punches in its depiction of the harsh realities faced by these women. The film captures the essence of their struggle, conveying the fear, courage, and sacrifice that marked their resistance against injustice. Powerful Performances: The cast delivers raw and powerful performances, bringing to life the multifaceted characters who found themselves caught under a regime that would stop at nothing to hold on to power. Cinematic Grit: The film's cinematography, marked by the dark environment of the re-education center juxtaposed with the natural beauty of Green Island, underscores the contradictory nature of the historical period.

Through its exploration of their experiences, "Untold Herstory" honors their resilience and sheds light on a crucial, though often overlooked, aspect of Taiwan's struggle for freedom. "As we celebrate Women's History Month, 'Untold Herstory' amplifies the voices of extraordinary Taiwanese women who defied oppression," stated Eric Yang, Director of Programming at TaiwanPlus. "We are honored to empower these essential narratives and share them with a global audience, ensuring their stories are remembered and celebrated for generations to come."

"Untold Herstory" is a testament to the enduring strength of these forgotten heroines and a vital piece of Taiwan's ongoing quest for historical reconciliation.

"Untold Herstory" is now streaming for free, exclusively on TaiwanPlus' website and app.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

