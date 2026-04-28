Untoxicate Launches First-of-Its-Kind Hydration and Liver Support System with At-Home Biomarker Testing and Tracking

MONTCLAIR, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more consumers focus on personalized health and data-driven wellness, Untoxicate is introducing a new approach to recovery. The company combines functional hydration with at-home liver biomarker testing and digital tracking, bringing measurable insight into a category that has traditionally relied on guesswork.

Founded by a father-and-sons team with over 30 years of clinical laboratory experience, Untoxicate introduces a system designed to support recovery while helping users better understand how their body responds over time.

Untoxicate Founder Video Speed Speed

For years, hydration products have focused primarily on replenishment. Untoxicate takes a broader approach by pairing a premium electrolyte drink mix with biomarker testing and app-based tracking, giving consumers visibility into what is happening inside their body.

"We didn't want to build just another electrolyte drink," said the founders. "We wanted to combine immediate support with real data. Recovery should not be guesswork."

A Smarter Approach to Recovery

At the core of Untoxicate is a science-backed hydration formula designed to support liver function, hydration balance, and next-day recovery.

The drink mix includes ingredients such as DHM, milk thistle, glutathione, NAC, piperine, and ginger for digestive support.

The formula is zero sugar, made with natural sweeteners and colors, and designed to deliver a clean, refreshing taste without the heavy saltiness often associated with traditional electrolyte drinks.

From Hydration to Measurable Health

Untoxicate extends beyond hydration by offering an at-home liver function test paired with a digital tracking experience through the Untoxicate app.

The test measures three key biomarkers:

ALT (Alanine Aminotransferase): An enzyme that can increase when liver cells are under stress



AST (Aspartate Aminotransferase): Commonly evaluated alongside ALT to help assess liver health



GGT (Gamma-Glutamyl Transferase): A sensitive marker often associated with alcohol and metabolic stress

Samples are collected at home and processed through Untoxicate's CLIA-certified laboratory. Once results are available, users can access them through the Untoxicate app, where they can track changes in their biomarkers over time.

By bringing together functional hydration, testing, and tracking in one system, Untoxicate provides a more complete picture of how the body responds, allowing users to move beyond guesswork and toward measurable insight.

A Shift from the Unknown to Control

Untoxicate was founded following the loss of a close family member to alcohol-related health complications—an experience that deeply impacted the founders and reshaped their perspective on recovery and prevention.

That moment sparked a commitment to create something more meaningful than traditional hydration solutions. The result is a system designed not only to support the body, but to provide individuals, families, and loved ones with greater awareness and insight into liver health.

By combining functional hydration with at-home biomarker testing and tracking, Untoxicate aims to empower users to better understand how their habits impact their body over time, while also giving families a proactive way to support those they care about through accessible testing.

Built on Clinical Expertise

With over three decades of clinical laboratory experience behind the company, Untoxicate is built on a strong scientific foundation.

Testing and tracking are fully integrated into the Untoxicate system, giving users a continuous view of their biomarker data rather than a one-time snapshot.

This allows the company to operate at the intersection of consumer wellness and clinical insight, delivering both accessibility and credibility.

The Future of Functional Wellness

Untoxicate introduces a new category of recovery focused on both support and understanding.

As consumers increasingly seek transparency and measurable outcomes, the company aims to provide a system that connects what people consume with how their body responds.

Through the Untoxicate app, users can monitor key biomarkers such as ALT, AST, and GGT over time, turning everyday habits into trackable health data and reinforcing a more transparent, feedback-driven approach to recovery.

Availability

Untoxicate is currently available for purchase at www.untoxicate.com and on Amazon. The Untoxicate Hydration Recovery mobile app is available on the App Store and Google Play, providing users with a seamless way to track their recovery and wellness insights.

Follow Untoxicate on social media @drinkuntoxicate across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn, and on Facebook at their Untoxicate page for updates, education, and community content.

Media Contact:

Untoxicate

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.untoxicate.com

About Untoxicate

Untoxicate is a bio-functional hydration company focused on combining functional beverages with at-home biomarker testing and digital tracking. Founded by a team with decades of clinical laboratory experience, the company is building a more transparent, data-driven approach to recovery and everyday wellness.

SOURCE Untoxicate