UNTU Launches with Ability to Reach and Persuade Vaccine-Hesitant Americans

"We all want every American to get vaccinated as soon as possible so that we can put the pandemic behind us. Data shows vaccine-hesitant populations are more likely to get their news online rather than through traditional means. Reaching these people where they are with messages specifically designed to overcome their reluctance and opt for vaccination is critical," said Michael Bassik, UNTU's managing partner.

In addition to its work around vaccine-hesitancy, the company, which combines the highest quality data and advertising inventory, unveiled a digital media platform – UNTU Health Cloud – enabling brands and organizations to reach patients across more than 250 different conditions.

Bassik continued, "UNTU's mission is to deliver the most ethical and effective digital media solutions for our clients. This is why we have gone to such great lengths to create the industry's first fully-permissioned patient audience panel, giving our clients the power to effectively reach only those patients and healthcare professionals who need to hear from them most."

Combatting Vaccine Hesitation: Reaching the "Reasonable Reluctants"

Leveraging research from the UNTU Health Cloud, UNTU found that 45% percent of U.S. adults are at least somewhat hesitant about receiving the coronavirus vaccine.(1) While the reasons for this hesitation vary greatly, experts agree that vaccine refusal could make curbing the pandemic far more difficult because the risk of outbreaks increases when vaccine coverage drops for highly infectious diseases.(2)

Additionally, the company has conducted extensive research into the specific messages and messengers that can effectively persuade reluctant adults to become vaccinated. In fact, more than a quarter of vaccine-hesitant audiences surveyed (28%) changed their tune on vaccination after being presented with UNTU's tested messages. Even more encouraging, among those who initially said they were "somewhat likely" or "somewhat unlikely" to get the vaccine, 38% of them changed their minds after exposure to UNTU's tested messages.(3)

"Reaching and persuading these 'Reasonable Reluctants' holds the key to increasing vaccination rates across America," said Bassik. "Our private marketplace (PMP) inventory, Facebook audience on-boarding capabilities, and full-service activation teams are ready to work with public and private organizations to reach these persuadable audiences and improve vaccination rates nationally."

UNTU has also developed models identifying other important audiences in the fight to increase vaccination rates, including "Ready, Willing, and Able" adults – those who are eligible and willing but have not yet been vaccinated.

All of UNTU's segments can be further refined to reach individuals in key demographic groups and in targeted geographic locations. "This is a game-changer for state and local health agencies and all organizations working to improve vaccination rates among all eligible populations," said Bassik.

Introducing UNTU Health Cloud

UNTU's sophisticated audience modeling is made possible through the creation of the UNTU Health Cloud, a category-defining insights panel that uses AI-driven modeling and precision scaling to enable the creation of privacy-first, ultra-targeted audiences. Each of UNTU's models are built using fully-permissioned seed data, enabling us to protect the privacy of patients while connecting clients with the exact people who need to hear from them most.

The platform, developed in collaboration with Dynata , the world's largest first-party data and insights platform, empowers clients to reach across more than 250 individual patient condition segments and to easily create custom segments to reach unique patient and HCP audiences.

