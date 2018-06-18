UNTUCKit Announces Drew Brees as New Investor

"We're excited to welcome Drew to the UNTUCKit family both as an investor and brand ambassador. Aside from being one of the most outstanding players in the NFL, he's a great family man and extremely charitable—a perfect fit for UNTUCKit. When we initially met to discuss working together, his knowledge of the brand blew me away—he came prepared with 20 pages of notes and questions about our EBITDA. It was clear Drew wanted his involvement with the brand to be substantial, and his success over the years as an entrepreneur made him a great fit as an investor. Drew and his entire family encompass the UNTUCKit lifestyle, so bringing him in as a brand ambassador was a natural next step," said UNTUCKit Founder Chris Riccobono.

"I'm so glad to be working with UNTUCKit, a brand that aligns so well with my lifestyle. I've loved the shirt from the moment I put it on, and after doing some research and seeing their incredible success, I knew this was a brand I wanted to be involved with. Its products fit so many aspects my life, whether I'm on a business trip, date night with my wife, or having play time with the kids, and each product has the ideal look, fit, and feel," said Drew Brees.

As a part of the ongoing relationship, Drew will appear in UNTUCKit marketing campaigns in stores and across digital and print platforms. The debut campaign will launch on June 18th as an in-home catalogue featuring images of Drew and his entire family in San Diego.

The partnership with UNTUCKit is a continued step in Drew's entrepreneurial work, which includes relationships with the Jimmy John's sandwich franchise, Football 'N" America, Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar and Waitr Food Delivery & Carryout. Drew and his wife Brittany also established their own philanthropic organization, the Brees Dream Foundation, in 2003 and have since contributed over $33 million to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education, and opportunities for children and families in need.

One of the fastest-growing retail brands in the U.S., UNTUCKit was created to solve the problem that millions of men struggle with every day by offering shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. Since launching in 2011, UNTUCKit has grown to 13 product categories, ranging from T-shirts and polos to sports jackets and performance wear. The brand has introduced lines for women and children, offering perfectly contoured hemlines and more than 50 tailored fit options for the whole family. The brand is dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience, with 32 physical retail locations across the country and plans to open an additional 15 in 2018, including international expansion. For more information visit UNTUCKit.com.

