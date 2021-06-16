UNTUCKit Enlists Blackhawk Network to Expand Gift Card Program in Time for Summer Gifting

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNTUCKit, one of the fastest-growing retail apparel brands in North America, has selected global payments provider Blackhawk Network to expand its gift card program into leading grocery and mall channels across the country just in time for summer gifting occasions.

Blackhawk will be issuing and distributing UNTUCKit's physical and digital gift cards in top brick-and-mortar locations and online gift card malls in addition to handling all of the gift card program's customer service support needs. The cards are available in denominations ranging from $25 to $250 and are redeemable at UNTUCKit's 86 retail locations and on its website.

"As more states reopen and people trickle back to work and social gatherings, many find themselves in need of a wardrobe refresh," said Aaron Sanandres, CEO and co-founder of UNTUCKit. "Our brand is perfect for a variety of dress-for-occasion scenarios like dinners, travel, work, weekend barbecues and more. We expect demand to grow steadily as America starts to live their lives again—and Father's Day may be a catalyst that enhances that demand. We needed a partner with end-to-end experience and a vast network to expand our gift card program ahead of this major gifting holiday, and Blackhawk was our go-to choice."

According to Blackhawk research1, 76% of surveyed Americans anticipate giving more gifts now that COVID restrictions are being lifted. Respondents also report they plan to spend more on gifts, with 79% likely to increase spending on gifts.

"We are pleased to welcome UNTUCKit to Blackhawk's physical and digital channels," said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce, Blackhawk Network. "With consumers eager to get back into the world and spend big, it's never been more critical for brands to have a robust, two-pronged gift card program that offers both purchasing and redemption flexibility. Meeting consumers where they are—whether in-store or online—is a must for brands looking to optimize customers' brand experiences, nurture growth and drive loyalty."

Blackhawk Network is one of the top issuers of gift and prepaid cards. To learn more about Blackhawk's capabilities, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com,

Founded in 2011 in SoHo, New York City, UNTUCKit is known for its affordable shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. For more information, visit the UNTUCKit website.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About UNTUCKit

Created in 2011 by founder Chris Riccobono and CEO Aaron Sanandres, UNTUCKit has given men a seamless way to look sharp and feel casual by creating shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. The brand has since expanded to offer fit combinations for all shapes and sizes, as well as new product categories like polos, tees, Henleys, pants, sweaters, jackets, and sport coats. It also offers a wide selection of shirts, dresses, and blazers for women. UNTUCKit is dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience with more than 80 physical retail locations across the US, Canada, and the UK. For more information, visit UNTUCKit.com.

1 The "Return of Consumer Spending" report is an internet-based study conducted by AA Insights & Isometric Solutions on behalf of Blackhawk Network March 7–10, 2021. The sample size included 1,056 U.S. gift card buyers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Jackson

The Fletcher Group

719.332.3495

[email protected]

SOURCE Blackhawk Network

Related Links

https://blackhawknetwork.com

