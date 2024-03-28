UNTUCKit Finds its Perfect Fit with NetSuite

Smart casual clothing brand leverages the power of the suite to help improve business visibility, optimize inventory, and drive growth

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteConnect -- UNTUCKit, an apparel brand known for creating "Shirts Designed to be Worn Untucked," is using Oracle NetSuite to support its mission to bring the perfect fitting shirt to more customers. With NetSuite, UNTUCKit has been able to take advantage of an integrated business suite to support its continued growth by automating financial processes, improving the speed and accuracy of reporting, and efficiently scaling its operations.

Founded in 2011, UNTUCKit began as a direct-to-consumer ecommerce brand offering a single product – men's button-downs. Today, UNTUCKit operates more than 80 storefronts in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom that offer a breadth of products from button-downs and Henleys, to swimwear and dresses. To support its hypergrowth and expanding product portfolio and sales channels, UNTUCKit needed to replace its manual financial and inventory processes in QuickBooks in order to improve business visibility and operational efficiency. After careful evaluation, UNTUCKit selected NetSuite as its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

"As UNTUCKit rapidly grew, disconnected data systems and siloed workflows were creating inefficiencies and were not sustainable," said Chris Riccobono, founder, UNTUCKit. "With NetSuite, we have been able to improve productivity and create a centralized view of our finances, inventory, and operations across both our ecommerce and retail channels. As we open more stores and add new revenue streams, NetSuite will continue to be a key part of our success."

With NetSuite, UNTUCKit has been able to integrate and automate workflows to help save time, reduce errors, and improve visibility across its operations. With a single view of financials, inventory, orders, and merchandise, NetSuite helps UNTUCKit easily create customized reports and gain the insights it needs to improve decision making and support the introduction of new services. For example, NetSuite Advanced Inventory helped UNTUCKit optimize its buy online, ship from store system. In addition, NetSuite helps with order fulfillment by providing real-time visibility into inventory and stock records to show when inventory needs to be transferred between locations. Finally, NetSuite OneWorld has helped UNTUCKit manage its operations and ensure consistency across its subsidiaries including UNTUCKit LLC, UNTUCKit Canada, and UNTUCKit UK.

"Success in the retail industry requires the ability to forecast and adapt to trends, and UNTUCKit has deftly managed those challenges while expanding its product portfolio and sales channels," said Sam Levy, senior vice president of growth and operations, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, UNTUCKit has a unified view of its business that helps it optimize performance across product portfolios and sales channels. As UNTUCKit continues to expand its operations, NetSuite provides the flexibility to adapt to change and the scalability to continue to grow with its business."

About UNTUCKit

Created in 2011 by founder Chris Riccobono and CEO Aaron Sanandres, UNTUCKit created Shirts Designed to be Worn Untucked. With fits for all shapes and sizes, the brand also offers pants, polos, tees, Henleys, sweaters, jackets, sport coats, and women's styles. Visit 80+ UNTUCKit stores across the US, Canada, and the UK today.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 37,000 customers in 219 countries and dependent territories.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite