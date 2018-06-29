UNTUCKit welcomes NASCAR driver Chase Elliott as investor and brand ambassador

"I've been a fan of the UNTUCKit look, fit and feel for a while now and I'm excited to finally partner with them not only on a personal level, but also on their first race car sponsorship," said Elliott, 22, who hails from Dawsonville, Ga. "They are a great fit with my lifestyle off the race track and I hope the success we have on the race track is a jumpstart to a long relationship together."

Elliott, the 2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, finished second at Pocono Raceway earlier this month in his last appearance in the No. 23 GMS Racing entry. Now in his third full season on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, Elliott is racing a select number of NASCAR Xfinity Series races for GMS this season.

"Any time Chase gets in our car, it is an opportunity to win," said GMS Racing President Mike Beam. "Therefore, it is a great opportunity for a brand like UNTUCKit that is new to the sport of NASCAR to make a splash right out of the gate and resonate with NASCAR fans."

The partnership with UNTUCKit is reflective of Elliott's casual lifestyle and popularity with the NASCAR fan base, as he joins a roster of other prominent UNTUCKit celebrity investors and brand ambassadors, most recently Drew Brees, NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback and entrepreneur.

"We're excited to welcome Chase to the UNTUCKit family as an investor and watch his success on the track with GMS Racing," said UNTUCKit CEO Aaron Sanandres. "Chase is incredibly humble, family-oriented and charitable, so it's no wonder NASCAR fans have been drawn to him. His active career and laid back lifestyle both encompass the UNTUCKit brand, so bringing him on as a brand ambassador was a natural next step."

The Overton's 300 race at Chicagoland Speedway airs tomorrow, June 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway airs on July 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

About UNTUCKit

One of the fastest-growing retail brands in the U.S., UNTUCKit was created to solve the problem that millions of men struggle with every day by offering shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. Since launching in 2011, UNTUCKit has grown to 13 product categories, ranging from T-shirts and polos to sports jackets and performance wear. The brand has introduced lines for women and children, offering perfectly contoured hemlines and more than 50 tailored fit options for the whole family. The brand is dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience, with 36 physical retail locations across the country and plans to open an additional 15 in 2018, including international expansion. For more information visit UNTUCKit.com.

About GMS Racing

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Since the team's start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

