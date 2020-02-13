Untying the Knot: What Women Need to Know

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Saturday Divorce Workshop will debut in Annapolis, MD this March 14, 2020. With permission from WIFE.org, CovingtonAlsina has modeled the Annapolis Second Saturday Divorce Workshop after the game-changing original.

CovingtonAlsina will host the Annapolis Second Saturday Divorce Workshop

When WIFE.org co-founders and KPBS Local Heroes Candace Bahr and Ginita Wall founded "Second Saturday Divorce Workshops" through their non-profit 30 years ago, they never imagined that they would be offering support to tens of thousands of women as they struggled with the devastating process of divorce. Second Saturday Divorce Workshops have cropped up around the country, and with over 50% of marriages ending in divorce, it is clear that more help is needed.

Similar to Bahr and Wall's original workshop, the Annapolis Second Saturday workshop will address the legal, financial, family and personal issues of divorce in a logical, yet compassionate way. With the guidance of trained professionals, participants will gain greater understanding of the confusing divorce process in a way that can often save them tens of thousands of dollars and may help them avoid going to court.

Says Ann Alsina about Second Saturday:

"Divorce is not easy, and we are proud to affiliate with WIFE.org to provide this Second Saturday workshop. It is our hope that people attending the workshop will decide to work on their marriages and keep their families intact rather than go through the rigors of divorce. But regardless, Second Saturday provides a great opportunity for women to acquire non-biased, straight-forward information and options to help them focus on what they need to do legally and financially through difficult times, and hopefully save a whole lot of time, grief and money."

The March 14th Divorce Workshop will be held at 67 West Street, Suite 200 with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. Registration is available online at www.covingtonalsina.com/events.

For more information, call 410-457-7165.

Presenters will include: Ann C. Alsina, CLU®, CFP®, the founder of CovingtonAlsina, an Annapolis-based financial planning firm, Susan J. Stauffer, Esq., a family law attorney, and therapist Francesca Richardson, PhD, MSW, LCSW-C, ACHt.

Required attribution:

The Second Saturday Divorce Workshop program was founded in 1989 by the non-profit WIFE.org, the Women's Institute for Financial Education. Second Saturday has helped thousands of individuals navigate the divorce process, and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships and programs to help women become financially independent. For more information, visit www.SecondSaturday.com .

About CovingtonAlsina: Founded in 2012 with the mission of assisting successful women navigate all aspects of their financial lives, CovingtonAlsina uses an empathetic, jargon-free approach to help their clients make wiser financial decisions. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Great Valley Advisor Group , a Registered Investment Advisor. CovingtonAlsina and Great Valley Advisor Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

Contact:

Ann C Alsina

410-457-7165

234029@email4pr.com

www.covingtonalsina.com

SOURCE CovingtonAlsina

Related Links

https://www.covingtonalsina.com

