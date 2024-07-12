Unum Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.420 Per Share of its Common Stock

Unum Group

Jul 12, 2024, 11:00 ET

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 12, 2024, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.420 per share on its common stock to be paid August 16, 2024, to stockholders of record as of July 26, 2024.

About Unum Group

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), a leading international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families thrive for more than 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support; and behavioral health services. In 2023, Unum reported revenues of more than $12 billion and paid approximately $8 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere®.

