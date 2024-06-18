Unum Group launches Unum Broker Connect for Employee Navigator

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the U.S., has launched Unum Broker Connect for Employee Navigator .

Recent advancements in both operations and technology have delivered a next generation experience for brokers that license Employee Navigator , building further upon the strong relationship between the carrier and benefits administration platform. Unum Broker Connect for Employee Navigator is the culmination of a decade-long partnership resulting in a best-in-class integration and service model for brokers.

Broker Connect for Employee Navigator drives efficiency and value for Unum's broker partners in many ways:

Streamlined implementation : Quick, accurate case setup and enrollment using top-tier integration teams and a purpose-built model, significantly reducing administrative work for brokers and their clients

: Quick, accurate case setup and enrollment using top-tier integration teams and a purpose-built model, significantly reducing administrative work for brokers and their clients Automated plan setup : Availability of automatic plan builds for Unum benefits within Employee Navigator

: Availability of automatic plan builds for Unum benefits within Employee Navigator Embedded evidence of insurability (EOI) : Members are presented with EOI application within the Employee Navigator enrollment experience, and plan administrators can see all coverage decisions dependent on EOI within the platform

: Members are presented with EOI application within the Employee Navigator enrollment experience, and plan administrators can see all coverage decisions dependent on EOI within the platform Seamless data exchange: Fast and accurate benefits data sent to Unum on a recurring basis, leveraging Employee Navigator as the benefits system of record

"Many of our broker partners have worked with us to leverage our Unum HR Connect solution to integrate Unum benefits with their clients' human capital management systems to save time during set up and enrollment and to ensure accurate billing," said Chris Pyne, executive vice president, group benefits at Unum "Now, we're expanding that strategy of deep integration with the platforms our broker partners are digitizing their businesses – a technology and process initiative we call Unum Broker Connect ."

New integration capabilities have been released throughout the first and second quarters of 2024, and brokers are taking notice. "We've heard great things from our broker partners that have already taken advantage of this expanded partnership, and we've seen already in 2024 substantial increases in sales with new and existing clients whose utilize Employee Navigator," added Pyne. "Our momentum and excitement continue to build."

Brokers interested in learning more about Broker Connect for Employee Navigator are encouraged to read the full announcement on Unum.com and to reach out to their local Unum sales teams for more information and a demonstration of the capabilities.

About Unum Group

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), a leading international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families thrive for more than 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support; and behavioral health services. In 2023, Unum Group reported revenues of more than $12 billion and paid approximately $8 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere®.

