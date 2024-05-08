Unum Group launches Unum Pet Insurance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the U.S., has launched Unum Pet Insurance. Unum Pet Insurance offers plans that provide coverage employees can count on to keep their pets healthy. With this offering, Unum Group has rounded out its financial benefits portfolio, offering holistic protection for employees and their families, no matter what their family looks like.

Unum Pet Insurance is provided by Nationwide, the pet insurance industry leader with more than four decades of experience and over a million pets protected. Research shows that pet insurance is quickly becoming one of the most desired benefit offerings for today's workforce. As the costs of pet ownership continues to rise, Unum Pet Insurance can help employees manage everything from accidents to illnesses to wellness and preventative care, while also helping employers boost overall engagement and satisfaction with their benefits. Unum Pet Insurance is a seamless solution for offering pet insurance alongside your Unum voluntary benefits.

"We are thrilled to be rounding out our voluntary benefits portfolio with the addition of Unum Pet Insurance," said Tim Arnold, Unum Group's executive vice president of voluntary benefits and president of Colonial Life, a Unum Group company. "As workforce needs and employee expectations evolve, we must too. Employees want more than protection for themselves — they want to ensure their families are cared for as well. For employers, it is important to remember that everyone defines family differently, and for many, pets are just as important as any other member of the household. Unum Pet Insurance ensures that we're meeting employees where they're at and fulfilling our purpose of helping the working world thrive throughout life's moments."

Unum Pet Insurance covers the big stuff, the small stuff and everything in between. Key coverage features include:

Usable through any licensed veterinarian, with anytime mobile claims and digital payments

50% and 70% reimbursement options available

VetHelpline ® – 24/7 access to live veterinary professionals via video consultation

– 24/7 access to live veterinary professionals via video consultation Discounts on eligible pet prescriptions available through participating pharmacies

Coverage for emergency boarding costs if a human in the house is hospitalized for illness or injury

Optional Wellness coverage for non-accident and illness related costs like physicals, vaccines, flea and tick, microchipping, deworming, etc.

Lost pet support – Coverage for advertising costs and rewards for finding a lost pet, plus additional coverage if the pet isn't found within two months

Mortality (life insurance) – Coverage for euthanasia, cremation and burial, and original pet cost (all up to a combined $1,000 )

Nationwide, the provider of Unum Pet Insurance, originated pet health insurance in the U.S. more than 40 years ago and currently protects more than 1.2 million dogs, cats and exotic pets. Nationwide was also the first carrier to offer pet insurance as a voluntary benefit through brokers and employee groups more than 20 years ago. Nationwide's wealth of knowledge and experience will support Unum Group's efforts to fully protect workers and their families through the companies' partnership in the Unum Pet Insurance offering.

"Employers are looking for every lever to keep their best employees and attract top talent, and research shows that offering pet-related benefits provides that competitive advantage," said Melissa Lovely, Vice President of Sales for Nationwide pet insurance. "Offering pet health insurance as a voluntary benefit is a win/win for employer and employee. It demonstrates that the company is invested in the wellbeing of the whole family, and it makes it easier and more affordable for employees to protect their beloved pets. This partnership between Nationwide and Unum positions our industry-leading companies to support a greater number of pet-owning employees and provide more care for more pets."

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), a leading international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families thrive for more than 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support; and behavioral health services. In 2023, Unum Group reported revenues of more than $12 billion and paid approximately $8 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere®.

About Unum Pet Insurance

Pet insurance plans are marketed by Unum Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance agency. For the complete licensing information of Unum Insurance Agency, LLC, refer to www.unum.com/pet-insurance-state-licensing. "Unum Pet Insurance" is a marketing name used by Unum Insurance Agency, LLC. Unum Insurance Agency, LLC is a subsidiary of Unum Group and is not a Nationwide business or affiliate.

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 1.2 million insured pets, Nationwide is the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet health insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Products underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH; National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH. Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. All are subsidiaries of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. Products and discounts not available to all persons in all states. Insurance terms, definitions and explanations are intended for informational purposes only and do not in any way replace or modify the definitions and information contained in individual insurance contracts, policies or declaration pages, which are controlling. Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on X . For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2024

