Unum Group Releases 2022 ESG Report

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum's 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report shows the company is reducing its environmental impact and building more inclusive communities for employees and customers.

Unum's ongoing ESG work highlights how the company supports its corporate strategy, purpose, and values. The environmental, social, governance, and economic dimensions of the business influence its products and practices and contribute to more inclusive communities.

"Our approach of taking care of people at time of need drives our efforts to positively impact the world around us," said Rick McKenney, president and chief executive officer of Unum Group. "Additionally, through community outreach, we address wellbeing, education, and environmental sustainability to advocate for positive change in the places our employees call home."

Employees in the U.S., United Kingdom, Ireland, and Poland are making a difference in the communities where they live and work:

Market Leader in Workplace Benefits: In 2022, Unum Group covered nearly 45 million people and their families with financial protection and made nearly $3 billion ESG-labeled and sustainable investments.

Carbon Footprint: Unum UK introduced an electric vehicle (EV) salary scheme that allows permanent employees to choose from a wide range of EV models with no up-front payment on 4-year lease programs. Through the Cycle2Work program, employees have a stipend to spend on bicycle clothing and equipment.

Protecting the Environment: The company diverted 26,000 pounds of food to composting facilities and reduced paper usage by 35% since 2019.

Helping Communities: Unum Group gave $12 million in corporate and employee contributions to charitable causes, while employees performed more than 45,000 volunteer hours. Unum Poland devoted money and resources to support the War in Ukraine . They donated $50,000 to local humanitarian efforts and 2,000 hygiene kits for refugees, collected food and filled 1,000 backpacks with hygiene products, toys, and coloring books for child refugees.

Inclusion & Diversity: Data informed strategies deliver on three key pillars that accelerate diversity of thought – equitable culture, inclusive teams, and a representative workforce. In 2022, the company launched I&D training that explored personal biases, continued its partnership with the Paradigm for Parity Coalition, was a signatory of the Race at Work Charter, and was a Stonewall diversity champion in the U.K.

Unum's 2022 ESG Report includes a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report that highlights the risks and opportunities companies face because of climate change.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2022, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $7.9 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

