Unum Group to present at the 2024 KBW Insurance Conference

Unum Group

Aug 26, 2024, 16:15 ET

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group's (NYSE: UNM) President & CEO Rick McKenney along with EVP and CFO Steve Zabel will represent the company at the 2024 KBW Insurance Conference.

McKenney and Zabel are scheduled to speak at the conference at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. They will discuss the company's business strategy and future growth prospects. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Unum's website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

ABOUT UNUM
Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), a leading international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families thrive for more than 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support; and behavioral health services. In 2023, Unum Group reported revenues of more than $12 billion and paid approximately $8 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

