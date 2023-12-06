Unum Group Wins Top Technology Innovation Awards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), a leading provider of employee benefits, was awarded three coveted technology awards for innovation and named one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Forbes earlier in the year.

Unum Group was ranked as a Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT company, a global recognition; Puneet Bhasin, EVP, Global Chief Information and Digital Officer, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Global Leadership Institute Award by HMG Strategy; and Dora Clements, SVP of Enterprise Transformation, was named Digital Transformation Leader of the year by Information Age and DiversityQ.

"We are humbled by these prestigious recognitions, which are a testament to the focus we have placed on innovation and our commitment to fostering an engaging, inclusive environment where employees can thrive," said Bhasin. He continued, "I am inspired by and appreciate the leaders and teams who bring Unum's vision to life."

Unum Group was recognized as one of Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT. Unum's award-winning performance was evaluated in six key areas: benefits and compensation, training and development, employee retention and engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion, remote/hybrid working and IT growth.  

At the recent 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, HMG Strategy presented Bhasin with a Lifetime Achievement Global Leadership Institute Award, in recognition of his visionary leadership, ability to foster an inclusive, innovative culture and his approach to delivering value in highly innovative and disruptive times. HMG's award program recognizes dynamic global technology executives for their ability to not only get the fundamentals right, but also to shape digital transformations while staying laser-focused on strategic priorities. 

Also, this fall, Clements joined the ranks of dynamic female leaders in technology, when she was named Digital Transformation Leader of the Year. Event organizers applauded Clements for her contributions toward enhancing customer experiences, bridging business and technology, promoting diversity and leading a high-performing team with an inclusive culture.

"In my ten years at Unum, I have been fortunate to have had the best managers, mentors and teammates along the way who challenged me, trusted me, pushed me out of my comfort zone and taught me about the kind of leader I want to be," said Clements. "Being nominated was an honor in itself, but winning this award was a real thrill! I appreciate the opportunities Unum has given me and will continue to pay it forward as a fierce advocate for our employees and customers."

"Technology is not a back-office function at Unum; it's a critical component of every part of our business," said Bhasin. "We have opportunities for employees to thrive and develop new skills at every stage of their careers and are thrilled to be recognized as a great place to work in IT."

About Unum Group
Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2022, Unum reported revenues of about $12 billion and paid $8 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.   

Visit the Unum Group newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.  

