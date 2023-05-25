Unum Group's Board of Directors Votes to Increase Common Stock Dividend

News provided by

Unum Group

25 May, 2023, 08:25 ET

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced today its board of directors has authorized an increase of more than 10 percent in the quarterly dividend paid on its common stock. The new rate of 36.5 cents per common share, or $1.46 per share on an annual basis, will be effective with the dividend expected to be paid in the third quarter of 2023.

"We are pleased to again increase our quarterly dividends, which is indicative of our consistent performance, capital generation, and our commitment to returning value to shareholders," said Richard P. McKenney, president and CEO of Unum.

Today, Unum will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the meeting will be available at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/UNM2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Unum Group and its subsidiaries. Unum Group's actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in Part 1, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of Unum Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Unum Group does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this release.

ABOUT UNUM
Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2022, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $7.9 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Unum Group

