Unum Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel, Reminds Unum Group (UNM) Investors of Class Action Lawsuit; Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

According to the lawsuit, throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Unum was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (2) Unum was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (3) Unum's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to Unum's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 1, 2018, Unum issued a press release titled, "Unum Group Reports First Quarter 2018 Results," which included the fact that the loss ratio for the Company's long-term care division was 96.6% in the first quarter of 2018, as opposed to 88.6% for the first quarter of 2017. On May 2, 2018, Unum's Chief Financial Officer, John F. McGarry, stated: "benefits experience this quarter was driven by new claim incidence that ran much higher than expected," adding that "the higher loss ratio this quarter was negatively impacted by a lower level of policy terminations." McGarry also said, "we continue to experience a high level of volatility in this line and expect it will continue in the future." Based on the press release and subsequent call, Unum's share price fell 16.95%, or $8.12 per share, to close at $39.78 on May 2, 2018.

Shareholders have until August 13, 2018 , to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your capability and right to share in any recovery doesn't entail that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.

