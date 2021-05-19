Unum Launches Digital Solution to Help Employers Support Behavioral Health for their Employees

Behavioral health challenges can include stress, burnout, depression, anxiety and substance use disorder. All of these can negatively impact well-being and productivity at work and home.

According to new Unum research, half of workers struggle with mental health issues. And 57% said they missed work last year because they felt mentally unwell.1

Unum Behavioral Health specifically delivers a personalized and private web portal that will guide the worker to support that is right for them, including clinical treatment options along with a robust library of mental health resources. Employees are matched with a coach or licensed therapist within 24 hours.

"Before the pandemic, mental health issues were becoming more prevalent and our employer clients told us they were concerned," said Unum's Chief Operating Officer Mike Simonds. "The last 14 months have put a spotlight on the issue – we have seen a significant increase in the number of disability claims related to behavioral health and we believe there is a need for a holistic approach. There are a variety of solutions in the market that focus on either prevention or treatment, the individual or the workplace. Unum Behavioral Health delivers across all these dimensions."

Unum's research also found 41% of workers said they want their employer to make mental health a priority. Employers recognize this demand, and 85% said they are concerned about their employees' mental health and wellness since the pandemic.2

"Behavioral health is as important as physical health, but most of today's programs were designed pre-pandemic and pre-crisis when virtual healthcare delivery had not taken off yet," said Unum's Vice President of Digital Offerings Swapnil Prabha. "We're now able to utilize the latest advancements in virtual care models to provide faster access to mental health support to our customer's employees during these challenging times."

Unum is collaborating with McLean Hospital, a leader in psychiatric care, research and education, and Meru Health, an online mental healthcare provider, on the solution currently available in the U.S.

Unum Behavioral Health joins Unum's suite of financial protection benefits, workplace services and digital solutions.

1 Unum consumer survey of 1,200 U.S. working adults, April 2021.

2 Unum U.S. Employer Insights Survey, August 2020.

