Unum Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: UMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, best-in-class precision kinase inhibitors for a range of patients living with cancer and other unmet medical needs, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided corporate updates.

"With the recent acquisition of Kiq, Unum's focus on PLX9486 creates an exciting opportunity as we advance development of novel precision kinase inhibitors to treat patients with cancer and a range of other diseases with limited safe and effective treatment options," said Chuck Wilson, Ph.D., President and CEO of Unum. "PLX9486 is a highly potent and selective KIT D816V inhibitor that has demonstrated promising clinical data, and we believe has significant potential to transform the management of serious diseases in many individuals. With PLX9486 as a cornerstone, we believe our team at Unum is poised to build a pipeline of best-in-class, precision kinase inhibitors."

Recent Program and Corporate Highlights

Announced completed acquisition of Kiq LLC: In July 2020 , Unum announced the completed acquisition of Kiq LLC, a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision kinase inhibitors. The acquisition was further financed by a private placement resulting in gross proceeds to Unum of approximately $104.4 million before deducting placement agent and other offering expenses. The private placement was led by Fairmount Funds Management LLC, with participation from Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, BVF Partners L.P., Atlas Venture, Acorn Bioventures, Perceptive Advisor's LLC, RTW Investments, OrbiMed, Samsara BioCapital, Logos Capital, Ally Bridge Group and Commodore Capital, as well as additional undisclosed institutional investors. Unum believes the acquisition of Kiq represents a high potential value creation opportunity for shareholders and creates a promising path forward. The Company continues to pursue strategic opportunities for its cell-based therapy programs. Unum has retained key employees across the newly integrated company and continues to attract talent to advance its precision kinase inhibitor programs.

Unum plans to initiate clinical development of PLX9486 as a monotherapy for patients with Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (ASM) and Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis (ISM) with the goal of demonstrating a best-in-class clinical profile. Patients living with systemic mastocytosis experience a range of symptoms, including reduced life span and chronic conditions, and there are limited treatment options available. Unum expects to initiate clinical testing in ASM patients in the first half of 2021, followed by trials in ISM patients in the second half of 2021.

In addition, PLX9486 has demonstrated promising clinical activity in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with GIST demonstrating 11 months median progression free survival in 18 GIST patients treated in a second line or later setting. Safety data from both single agent and combination trials in more than 50 patients supports further clinical development. PLX9486 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development in GIST, and Unum plans to advance the compound into additional clinical trials in the second half of 2021. Unum plans to present further details from PLX9486 studies at an upcoming medical meeting.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Collaboration Revenue: Collaboration revenue recognized during the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $0.5 million compared to $3.1 million in the same period of 2019. This decrease is due to the termination of a collaboration agreement in January 2020 .

Research and development expenses of for the second quarter ended compared to for the same period of 2019. This decrease is primarily related to the reduction in clinical activity of Unum's legacy clinical trials. G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $2.8 million , compared to $3.1 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease is primarily related to lower professional and consultant fees.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was , or per share, for the second quarter ended compared with a net loss attributable to common stockholders of , or per share, for the same period of 2019. Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of June 30, 2020 , Unum had cash and cash equivalents of $21.3 million . Unum believes that its current cash and cash equivalents, including the $104.4 million received on July 9, 2020 from the Series A Preferred Stock private placement, will enable Unum to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements beyond 2022.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel, best-in-class precision kinase inhibitors for a range of patients living with cancer and other unmet medical needs. Unum's most advanced program, PLX9486, is a highly potent and selective KIT D816V inhibitor in development to treat systemic mastocytosis and GIST patients. Unum's legacy cell therapy programs utilize proprietary BOXR technology to improve the functionality of engineered T cells by incorporating a "bolt-on" transgene to overcome resistance of the solid tumor microenvironment to T cell attack. Unum is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Forward Looking Statements

UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019 Collaboration revenue

$ 528



$ 3,138



$ 7,559



$ 6,191 Operating expenses:





























Research and development



5,129





10,617





14,627





23,020 General and administrative



2,802





3,062





6,476





5,553 Total operating expenses



7,931





13,679





21,103





28,573 Loss from operations



(7,403)





(10,541)





(13,544)





(22,382 Other income (expense):





























Interest income



3





25





50





175 Other income, net



7





—





7





— Total other income (expense), net



10





25





57





175 Net loss



(7,393)





(10,516)





(13,487)





(22,207 Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.24)



$ (0.34)



$ (0.44)



$ (0.73 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



31,109,950





30,505,773





30,623,350





30,295,557

UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (unaudited, in thousands)





June 30, 2020



December 31, 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ 21,342



$ 37,424 Working capital

$ 15,680



$ 27,343 Total assets

$ 31,055



$ 49,423 Total liabilities

$ 11,814



$ 17,661 Total stockholders' equity

$ 19,241



$ 31,762

