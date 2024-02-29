Unusual Activity Spotted as New Snack Brand, HAVOC, Drops on Nowhere Island, ON

A bold new chip brand now on Canadian shelves, HAVOC is a remix of textures and flavours that embraces the chaos of unique seasoning pairings. More than just an extra day on the calendar, people will remember this Leap Day as the day HAVOC came to Canada.

"Havoc was born out of the desire to provide Canadians with a multisensorial experience paired with a unique combination of intense flavours," said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foods Canada. "Every aspect of this brand from the flavours, shapes, to packaging design, has been carefully considered and developed to connect directly with Canadian Gen Z consumers who enjoy bold, spicy flavours."

Proving that spicy snacks can be more than just heat, HAVOC introduces three new flavours nationwide today:

Fiery Lime Flavoured Rolled Tortilla Chips: Rolled for extra crunch, bursting with scorching chili pepper flavour, zesty citrus tang, and rich spices

Smoky Nacho Twisted Corn Chips: Combines gooey nacho cheese flavour, zingy jalapeño pepper and smoky paprika on a crunchy, unique form

Bulgogi Blaze Flavoured Potato Chips: Inspired by the iconic Korean dish, crunchy ridged potato chips loaded with complex umami and chili pepper flavours, zesty garlic and ginger

HAVOC Unleashed on Tiktok

The HAVOC launch has been highly anticipated. To pique interest and curiosity, the brand launch was teased during the 2024 Super Bowl with a series of ads featuring unique content by notable Canadian creators introducing the brand's channel - @HAVOC - on TikTok. As a stage for creators to remix ideas, drive culture forward and share unexpected multisensory content experiences, @HAVOC is inspired by the intense flavours of the products themselves and will bring the brand to life as a creative channel designed to inspire and engage with Gen Z.

As of February 29, 2024, all three flavors of HAVOC can be found on store shelves at retailers nationwide for $2.19 (68-88g) and $4.29 (190g-280g). Crunch into chaos and follow us on TikTok @havoc.

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer and the company's brands include Lay's, Doritos, Tostitos Ruffles, Smartfood, Cheetos and HAVOC. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of wholesome cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Quaker Life , Quaker Chewy, Quaker Harvest Crunch and Crispy Minis. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca.

About Frito Lay North America

Frito Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito Lay snacks include Lay and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks, Fritos corn chips and HAVOC. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.ca, on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito Lay).

SOURCE HAVOC Snacks