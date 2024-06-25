Unveil the Charms of the Wine Road This Summer

A Sip & Explore Adventure Awaits

HEALDSBURG, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, is excited to announce the return of the much-anticipated Summer Wine Trail event, scheduled for July 13, 2024. This unique event invites wine enthusiasts and casual sippers alike to embark on a scenic adventure through the breathtaking landscapes of Wine Road, with an unparalleled opportunity to discover hidden gems and revisit cherished favorites.

Summer Wine Trail Sunset along the Wine Road

For just $40, attendees can explore over 40 wineries, each offering exclusive tastings of their finest wines. This exceptional value allows guests to enjoy an entire day of exploration and indulgence, tasting at any participating winery of their choosing. In a world where the average wine tasting can cost over $20 per person, the Summer Wine Trail provides an unbeatable deal that combines adventure with the joy of wine discovery.

"We're thrilled to bring back the Summer Wine Trail, offering a unique blend of adventure and discovery for wine enthusiasts. This event captures the essence of Wine Road—great wine, beautiful landscapes, and memorable experiences," said Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road.

The Summer Wine Trail is designed to be a laid-back, walk-in tasting experience that focuses on the simple pleasures of wine and exploration. No frills, no fuss—just good wine and great company. Guests are encouraged to order their tickets online and on the day of the event they simply show their phone at each stop to enjoy their tastings. It's casual, convenient, and the perfect way to celebrate the season of sunshine and sipping.

"We believe this event offers a unique opportunity for wine lovers to explore the best of what Wine Road has to offer," said Costa. "It's not just an event; it's a testament to the simple pleasures in life—a glass in hand, a toast to the good times, and the open road ahead."

Wine Road invites media representatives to feature this spirited adventure and share the joy of the Summer Wine Trail with their audience. We are happy to provide more information, stunning images, and even arrange a taste or tour for you to experience the magic of Wine Road firsthand.

ABOUT WINE ROAD NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY:

The Wine Road is a travel resource for those looking to visit the region, which is famous for its renowned wine producers and cuisine, scenic beauty, and wine country lifestyle. The association hosts three celebrated wine events throughout the year, "Winter WINEland" in January; "Barrel Tasting" in March; and "Wine and Food Affair" in November. Made up of 130 wineries and 30 lodgings throughout the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River valleys in Sonoma County, something is always going on along the Wine Road. To plan your next trip, please visit: www.wineroad.com. For additional information, or to request a free map, call 800.723.6336 or via e-mail at [email protected], or visit the Wine Road on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

