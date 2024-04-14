Unveil Your True Self: Shapellx Announces Launch of New INNER ARMOR Shapewear Collection

ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapellx, a leading women's shapewear brand, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its latest INNER ARMOR shapewear collection at 12pm EDT on April 17. In anticipation of this exciting release, Shapellx is offering an exclusive pre-sale event from April 14-16, where customers can enjoy more discounts using the code INNERARMOR at checkout.

Shapellx INNER ARMOR Collection

The INNER ARMOR series is designed with a bold concept in mind: transforming past constraints into contemporary armor, empowering women to better showcase their true selves. This collection transcends the realm of mere clothing; it serves as a form of "armor" for women, offering protection and support as they navigate life's challenges. It aims to boost confidence, foster self-expression, and enhance the enjoyment of life.

Offered in both black and skin tones, the INNER ARMOR series distinguishes itself with a unique fusion of aesthetic appeal and practical functionality. Each piece in the collection utilizes a visual slimming technique, achieved through the strategic use of multi-layered fabric color collision, to create a visually slimming effect that enhances the wearer's silhouette. The series takes pride in its abdominal compression and waist-shaping capabilities, with each garment crafted from tight-fitting shaping fabric that sculpts the waistline and flattens the lower abdomen effectively.

Moreover, the collection emphasizes the importance of comfort and practicality. All products are designed with built-in steel bones at the waist to prevent rolling, ensuring the shapewear stays in place and provides unwavering support throughout the day. The convenience of restroom use has been thoughtfully considered, with each product featuring either a crotch button or an extended zipper for ease of use. Additionally, the inclusion of a crotch lining made from antibacterial cotton allows for a more comfortable experience, eliminating the need for underwear.

The high-shaping fabric used across the series is another highlight, offering a perfect blend of comfort and breathability. This fabric not only creates an ideal body shape but also ensures a comfortable wearing experience, even during extended periods.

Each garment in the series also has its unique features.

INNER ARMOR X Comfy Sculpting Thong has a button and zipper closure, making it convenient to wear. INNER ARMOR X Comfy Sculpting Shorts has a tight fabric under the chest that enhances the function of supporting the breasts. It also features a sexy thong design that does not compress the buttocks, presenting a peach-like appearance. The length of the shoulder straps can be adjusted according to personal height. It uses cool fabric and moisture-wicking material, providing comfortable and breathable wear without sweating. The fabric incorporates antibacterial components, effectively inhibiting the growth of bacteria. INNER ARMOR X Comfy Sculpting Bodysuit has an effective chest support and gathering design. It has an extended zipper in the crotch area for convenience during restroom use. It uses a material with reduced friction in the middle of the legs to minimize sound from walking friction. It allows the freedom to trim the leg opening to reduce traces when wearing outer clothing.

For more information about Shapellx and its new INNER ARMOR shapewear collection, visit the official website at www.shapellx.com, or engage with the Shapellx community on Instagram @shapellxofficial.

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a leading brand specializing in shapewear and body shaping products. With a focus on creating sustainable products and processes, Shapellx offers a range of high-quality, comfortable, and stylish solutions that enhance natural beauty while minimizing environmental impact. With innovative designs and a customer-centric approach, Shapellx continues to redefine the shapewear industry, helping women worldwide embrace their curves and feel confident in their own skin.

SOURCE Shapellx