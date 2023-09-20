Unveiling a Gripping Memoir, Surrender: From Guerrilla to Grandmother

Katherine Power's Extraordinary Journey

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The headline-grabbing surrender of Katherine Ann Power after 23 years as a fugitive captured the nation's attention thirty years ago. Now, Katherine Power is ready to share her incredible story in a poignant and compelling memoir Surrender: My Journey from Guerrilla to Grandmother.

From her time as a student at Brandeis University to her radicalism during the Vietnam War protests to an ill-conceived bank robbery that left Boston Police Officer Walter Schroeder dead, Surrender delves deep into the heart-pounding close calls of her fugitive years, juxtaposed with the simple joys of family life and tending to a garden. Reflecting on the weight of carrying unsustainable lies, the nerve-racking negotiations that led to her surrender, and the six years spent behind bars, this memoir paints a vivid, unforgettable portrait of a woman who confronted her past, found resilience in the face of adversity, and emerged as a devoted grandmother determined to share her unique and extraordinary journey.

"It is impossible not to feel moved by Katherine Power's fascinating story. As we follow her moral and spiritual reckoning, we understand more deeply the complicated historical and personal context behind the headlines. Surrender is a beautiful memoir: her integrity, honesty, and humility are evident on every page."

—Dana Spiotta, author of "Eat the Document"

Meet the Author: Katherine Power

Katherine Power is not just the person who lived this captivating story; she is a skilled writer with qualifications that shine through her stories. With a background from Brandeis University, a Bachelor's degree earned through the Boston University Prison Education Program, and a Master's degree in Philosophy, Ethics, and Writing from Oregon State University, Katherine Power's writing is both powerful and authentic. Her published works, including "Sestina for Jaime" in Best American Poetry 1996 and the book Doing Time: Papers from Framingham Prison, demonstrate her literary talent.

Katherine is a sought-after speaker on college campuses, in congregations, community groups, and scholarly conferences, where she shares insights on courage, integrity, the politics of rage, and her journey toward practical peace. Her story featured prominently in Helen Whitney's film "Forgiveness: A Time to Love and a Time to Hate," funded by the Fetzer Institute and shown on PBS's Frontline.

Surrender: My Journey from Guerrilla to Grandmother

Trade paperback $19.99 ISBN 979-8-9888334-0-6

Ebook $9.99 ISBN 979-8-9888334-1-3

233 pages

Surrender: My Journey from Guerrilla to Grandmother is set to hit bookstores in mid-October 2023. You can find it at your local bookshop, on Bookshop.org, Amazon, and other major online platforms.

Don't miss the book launch event on Thursday, October 12, at 5:00 pm, sponsored by Womencrafts as part of Provincetown's Women's Week. Katherine Power will delve into her memoir, offering profound insights into her transformation and resilience. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author, secure signed copies of the book, and engage in a thought-provoking dialogue about personal transformation.

