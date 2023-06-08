Unveiling a New Realm in SLG Games, Viking Rise Transforms 'Virtual Game Interaction'

News provided by

IGG Inc.

08 Jun, 2023, 05:00 ET

Summary:

  • IGG collaborated with the virtual character Jill as the first Metaverse Experience Officer
  • IGG launched a set of Viking Rise AR filters
  • IGG organized a Viking Rise metaverse art exhibition on Decentraland

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its official debut on April 15th, Viking Rise by IGG has skyrocketed in popularity and consistently ranked at the top of download charts on the App Store and Google Play. IGG's use of cutting-edge metaverse marketing strategies elevated Viking Rise's success and highlighted IGG's continued position as a dominant developer of SLG games.

Fusing the Metaverse and Gaming

While IGG is dedicated to representing the ancient Viking era, its innovative marketing strategy for Viking Rise transcends traditional boundaries, creating a unique metaverse campaign that blurs the line between metaverse and gaming.

IGG teamed up with virtual character Jill to blur the lines between reality. Embracing her role as the inaugural Metaverse Experience Officer, Jill dove into the Viking Rise world, engaging with players across social media platforms. As of May 22nd, Jill's content has amassed an impressive 1,436,629 views, with 120,186 interactions and 108,300 likes on Instagram and Facebook.

IGG also designed a unique set of Viking Rise AR filters and launched them across Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. These filters, with synchronized 3D tracking, allowed players to interact with game characters. By May 22nd, the filters had engaged 383,000 users and prompted 382,000 interactions on Snapchat alone, yielding an extraordinary interaction rate of 99.6% on May 29th.

To round out the experience, IGG arranged a metaverse art exhibition on the Decentraland platform, showcasing 24 digital art pieces from Viking Rise, including character portraits, scene illustrations, and game videos. This allowed players to immerse themselves in Viking Rise culture, explore uncharted virtual territories, and engage with the community via a dedicated Discord group.

About: Viking Rise, an SLG Game by IGG

Viking Rise is an online multiplayer, world-building, real-time war strategy game (SLG) developed by IGG, a leading global developer and operator of mobile games. Players can establish villages, nurture them into thriving strongholds, and tackle threats posed by other players' armies. To authentically depict the Viking civilization, Viking Rise boasts a realistic 3D landscape that faithfully replicates the Viking tribal environment.

To learn more about Viking Rise, visit https://vr.igg.com via IGG's social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact: Ms.Zhou Lu
Email: [email protected] 
Mobile No.: +86-18614056617

SOURCE IGG Inc.

