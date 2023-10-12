UNVEILING ALDEZ MEZCAL ESPADÍN - A RARE FIND FOR MEZCAL LOVERS

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Drink Good Spirits, a leading craft spirits brand, is excited to announce the release of their latest creation - a captivating Mezcal Espadín. This expression joins their existing Ensamble in the mezcal category. Aldez Mezcal Espadín hit shelves on Friday, September 1, 2023.

UNVEILING ALDEZ MEZCAL ESPADÍN – A RARE FIND FOR MEZCAL LOVERS (CNW Group/Aldez Mezcal)
Crafted with passion and precision, Aldez Mezcal Espadín delivers an unparalleled taste adventure for spirits enthusiasts. This artisanal mezcal is carefully distilled using traditional methods, showcasing the true essence of the Espadín agave. Sourced from the finest agave fields, their maestro mezcalero uses only the "heart" of the distillate to produce Aldez Mezcal Espadín. This is the most exquisite part of the liquid with the richest flavors, aromas and the least amount of methanol. On the nose, you'll experience a well-balanced expression with hints of green apple, cooked agave and wood from the fire pit. On the palette, you will enjoy the flavors of chopped agave, mesquite, and caramel. The finish is long, warm, and sweet - much to the delight of the taste buds.

"We are thrilled to unveil our Mezcal Espadín, a labor of love that encapsulates the spirit of Mexico's rich heritage," says Manuel Aczualdez, Owner and Founder of Drink Good Spirits. "This exceptional mezcal is an ode to the artistry of mezcal-making and the soulful essence of the Espadín agave."

Aldez Mezcal invites mezcal aficionados and novices alike to join them on a journey through time and tradition. The Mezcal Espadín is crafted with utmost care, presenting an authentic taste of Mexico's cultural legacy and igniting the passion of connoisseurs seeking an extraordinary sipping experience.

Aldez Mezcal Espadín by Drink Good Spirits will be available for purchase at select retail locations and online via their website aldezmezcal.com starting September 1, 2023.

To stay updated on the latest news follow along @aldezmezcal on Instagram.

ABOUT DRINK GOOD SPIRITS

Drink Good Spirits (DGS) is driven by a mission to develop and bring to market small batch spirits that are organic, sustainable, and crafted from the highest quality ingredients. With a dedication to putting the planet first, we advocate for sustainable farming practices and utilize eco-friendly packaging throughout our line of spirits.

From time-honored recipes to groundbreaking creations, Drink Good Spirits is committed to delivering an extraordinary experience in every sip. Among our coveted lineup, you'll find the exquisite flavors of our premium Spanish gin, Aczu Gin, meticulously distilled in the southern region of Andalusia, Spain. Discover the captivating symphony of our Ensamble Mezcal, an extraordinary blend of Jabalí, Espadín and Tobalá agaves. Indulge in the authentic spirit of Mexico with our Aldez Organic Tequila trio, featuring Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo expressions, each one artfully capturing the essence of agave craftsmanship.

