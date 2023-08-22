Unveiling Applications and Trends in the Global Collimating Lens Market: Insights and Projections

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collimating Lens - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market perspective presented in this report focuses on the Collimating Lens market, covering various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The analysis includes a comprehensive examination of recent, current, and projected trends in this market. The report highlights key aspects such as LED, lasers, other light sources, light and display measurement, and other end-uses. It also delves into the applications of collimating lenses in industries like automobiles, medical devices, LiDAR technology, glass manufacturing, plastics, and other materials.

The analysis includes historical sales data from 2014 to 2021, and projections up to 2030, along with percentage CAGR calculations, offering a comprehensive overview of the Collimating Lens market landscape.



Global Collimating Lens Market to Reach $565.6 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Collimating Lens estimated at US$351.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$565.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$293.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laser segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $102.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Collimating Lens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$102.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$98.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Collimating Lens - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AMS Technologies AG

Auer Lighting GmbH

Avantes Bv

Axetris AG

Bentham Instruments Limited

Broadcom Limited

Casix, Inc.

Edmund Optics Inc.

Fisba AG

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Ingeneric GmbH

IPG Photonics Corporation

Lightpath Technologies, Inc.

Ocean Optics, Inc.

Optikos Corporation

Opto-Line, Inc.

The Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Thorlabs Inc.

Trioptics GmbH

Ushio Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iejo5v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets