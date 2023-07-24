Unveiling Beauty's Future: Cosmetica Labs Presents Groundbreaking Innovations at Las Vegas Pop-Up Event

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Earlier this month, at Starbase LV in Las Vegas, Cosmetica Labs hosted FormuLAB2.0. The pop-up event featured a virtual Lab Corner, a live illustrator creating personalized portraits using Cosmetica Labs beauty products, sensorial product displays, a 3D tour of the manufacturing facility with VR goggles, and exclusive presentations of the latest beauty innovations.

Cosmetica FormuLAB2.0 in Las Vegas (CNW Group/Cosmetica)
"FormuLAB2.0 marked our most dynamic and exciting activation to date," said Maria Osorio, Director of Marketing and Product Development at Cosmetica Labs. "Our mission as a company is to inspire our partners and collaborate with them to fulfill all their beauty dreams. We were thrilled to provide guests with an experiential journey into the world of Cosmetica Labs."

Following an award-winning pop-up in New York's SOHO district and bold activations at MakeUpIn New York and Los Angeles, FormuLAB2.0 is the latest in a series of groundbreaking, industry-disrupting events. Making a digital guest appearance, was renowned industry expert and Cosmetica Labs collaborator Lou Swinden-Payne. Guests, on top of being transported in a pink hummer limo, had the opportunity to virtually visit Cosmetica's manufacturing facility in Toronto and explore the latest product launches through an immersive ASMR sensescape, presented on giant HD and 4K projector screens.

Experience Cosmetica Labs' next in-person activation at MakeUpIn New York in September 2023. Visit cosmeticalabs.com to learn more. And stay tuned for the launch of our patent-pending product development technology, coming this Fall, 2023.

About Cosmetica Laboratories

Cosmetica Laboratories is a Canadian cosmetic manufacturing and custom innovation house that develops breakthrough beauty products for the world's most iconic brands. Specializing in product development and manufacturing for color cosmetics and skincare, their extensive team of experts collaborates with established brands and high-profile market entrants to create award-winning formulas. With over 30 years in the beauty industry, Cosmetica Labs employs over 600 professionals, including 75 research experts, who bring clients' visions to life. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Toronto and a state-of-the-art innovation hub in Los Angeles.

