Unveiling Canada's Best Credit Cards And Finance Products For 2024, Powered By creditcardGenius and moneyGenius

MONCTON, NB, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The best credit cards and personal finance products for 2024 have been announced by leading Canadian personal finance websites, creditcardGenius and moneyGenius.

Each year, moneyGenius and creditcardGenius experts meticulously research, review, and rate over 500 personal finance products in Canada to determine the best products for Canadians. All products are ranked using an unbiased, math-based system, including a sophisticated algorithm that compares over 126 features of all 200+ credit cards.

"It's our mission to help Canadians see past all the noisy marketing and find the personal finance products that are actually best for them," says Stephen Weyman, Co-Founder of moneyGenius and creditcardGenius. "We want to be a place you can trust to be your one-stop-shop for all things finance, and love rewarding you with GeniusCash along the way."

Here are some of this year's biggest winners:

Category: Best… Winner Cash Back Credit Card MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard Balance Transfer Credit Card MBNA True Line Mastercard No Fee Credit Card American Express Green Card Overall Credit Card American Express Cobalt Savings Account KOHO Earn Interest Chequing Account Scotiabank Ultimate Package Tax Software Wealthsimple Tax

In total, moneyGenius and creditcardGenius have issued over 80 awards, including two new categories: Best Lounge Access Credit Card and Best Credit Union Credit Card . There are also 17 GeniusCash offers worth up to $250 available.

Further tweaking to the creditcardGenius algorithm and some major card updates this year saw an exciting 30% change in winners compared to last year. Major improvements to the moneyGenius rankings are expected in early 2024, which will bring even more excitement for next year.

For the full list of winners, see Best Credit Cards 2024 and Money Awards 2024 .

About WeyMedia Inc:

Trusted by over 360,000 readers and subscribers every month, WeyMedia is a leading Canadian personal finance company that brings well-researched content and financial tools to the everyday consumer. moneyGenius was launched in 2010 to provide Canadians with the tools to make every dollar count, and creditcardGenius was launched in 2017 to create the only credit card matchmaker that instantly compares 126+ features of over 200 Canadian credit cards . Their cash back rewards program , called GeniusCash, offers cash back for anyone applying and approved for featured products.

