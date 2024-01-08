Unveiling Coolita OS at CES 2024: Redefines the Smart TV Experience with AI

News provided by

COOLITA TECHNOLOGY PTE.LTD.

08 Jan, 2024, 12:45 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolita Technology Pte.Ltd., a leading global smart TV solutions provider, is excited to announce the debut of its advanced intelligent television operating system, Coolita OS, at CES 2024. This groundbreaking event is set to unfold from January 9th to 12th, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Currently employed by renowned global brands like Skyworth, Coocaa, Transsion, and Realme, Coolita OS delivers user-friendly and customized product solutions.

Revolutionary Technology: AI-Powered Recommendation Operations

Continue Reading
Coolita OS-A Smart TV OS
Coolita OS-A Smart TV OS

Coocaa Network Technology Co., Ltd., the leading OTT enterprise in China with 190 million global end users, leverages over a decade of technological expertise for Coolita OS. This operating system utilizes AIGC technology, powered by AI recommendation algorithms, to establish an automated intelligent platform for smart TV operation. Requiring minimal operators, this platform efficiently delivers intelligent recommendations to users across 80 countries and regions.

Coolita's MaaS+SaaS+PaaS platform ecosystem features versatile and combinable AI services, including intelligent poster generation, short video creation, and intelligent tagging solutions. Through AI content generation and curated recommendations, Coolita achieves a fully automated operation chain, transforming the user experience from "searching for content" to "content seeking people."

Revolutionizing User Experience: Effortless TV Entertainment with Coolita OS

Coolita OS, a lightweight smart TV operating system based on the Linux kernel and web technology integration, ensures smooth entertainment without the need for application downloads. The CooLink APP, an intelligent TV mobile assistant, integrates GPT with a large screen through its PowerAI intelligent steward function, offering users an exceptional AI intelligent interaction experience. With features like one-click favorites and no user registration required, Coolita Channel consolidates content from over 300 live TV channels, providing a seamless and diverse FAST service for users globally.

Global Impact and Collaboration Opportunities

Coolita has established partnerships with over 500 global and regional streaming service providers, accumulating a vast library of over 1.2 billion hours of audio-visual entertainment content. With a strong presence in more than 80 countries, including dominant market share in Indonesia, Coolita invites collaboration and exploration of innovative technologies at their booth, Central Hall NO.22030, during CES 2024. Witness the future of smart TV and connected living firsthand from January 9th to 12th, 2024.

About COOLITA TECHNOLOGY PTE.LTD.

COOLITA TECHNOLOGY PTE.LTD. (Coolita) is an innovative technology company under the Coocaa Network Technology Co., Ltd., the leading OTT enterprise headquartered in Singapore. Committed to delivering top-notch audio-visual content and service experiences within a global TV ecosystem, Coolita is at the forefront of smart TV solutions. For more information, please visit our official website: https://www.coolita.com.

Media Contact: Samuel Lin, +86 18565846250

SOURCE COOLITA TECHNOLOGY PTE.LTD.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.