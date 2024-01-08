Unveiling Coolita OS at CES 2024: Redefines the Smart TV Experience with AI

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolita Technology Pte.Ltd., a leading global smart TV solutions provider, is excited to announce the debut of its advanced intelligent television operating system, Coolita OS, at CES 2024. This groundbreaking event is set to unfold from January 9th to 12th, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Currently employed by renowned global brands like Skyworth, Coocaa, Transsion, and Realme, Coolita OS delivers user-friendly and customized product solutions.

Revolutionary Technology: AI-Powered Recommendation Operations

Coolita OS-A Smart TV OS

Coocaa Network Technology Co., Ltd., the leading OTT enterprise in China with 190 million global end users, leverages over a decade of technological expertise for Coolita OS. This operating system utilizes AIGC technology, powered by AI recommendation algorithms, to establish an automated intelligent platform for smart TV operation. Requiring minimal operators, this platform efficiently delivers intelligent recommendations to users across 80 countries and regions.

Coolita's MaaS+SaaS+PaaS platform ecosystem features versatile and combinable AI services, including intelligent poster generation, short video creation, and intelligent tagging solutions. Through AI content generation and curated recommendations, Coolita achieves a fully automated operation chain, transforming the user experience from "searching for content" to "content seeking people."

Revolutionizing User Experience: Effortless TV Entertainment with Coolita OS

Coolita OS, a lightweight smart TV operating system based on the Linux kernel and web technology integration, ensures smooth entertainment without the need for application downloads. The CooLink APP, an intelligent TV mobile assistant, integrates GPT with a large screen through its PowerAI intelligent steward function, offering users an exceptional AI intelligent interaction experience. With features like one-click favorites and no user registration required, Coolita Channel consolidates content from over 300 live TV channels, providing a seamless and diverse FAST service for users globally.

Global Impact and Collaboration Opportunities

Coolita has established partnerships with over 500 global and regional streaming service providers, accumulating a vast library of over 1.2 billion hours of audio-visual entertainment content. With a strong presence in more than 80 countries, including dominant market share in Indonesia, Coolita invites collaboration and exploration of innovative technologies at their booth, Central Hall NO.22030, during CES 2024. Witness the future of smart TV and connected living firsthand from January 9th to 12th, 2024.

About COOLITA TECHNOLOGY PTE.LTD.

COOLITA TECHNOLOGY PTE.LTD. (Coolita) is an innovative technology company under the Coocaa Network Technology Co., Ltd., the leading OTT enterprise headquartered in Singapore. Committed to delivering top-notch audio-visual content and service experiences within a global TV ecosystem, Coolita is at the forefront of smart TV solutions. For more information, please visit our official website: https://www.coolita.com.

Media Contact: Samuel Lin, +86 18565846250

SOURCE COOLITA TECHNOLOGY PTE.LTD.