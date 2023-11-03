Unveiling Edgeworx Cloud: Your Next-Gen Enterprise Edge Computing Platform

News provided by

Edgeworx

03 Nov, 2023, 13:45 ET

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgeworx, an edge computing company and Google Cloud Partner, is pleased to release Edgeworx Cloud, an enterprise-focused edge native platform on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Co-founded by Kilton Hopkins, an edge computing and computer vision AI veteran, Edgeworx has set the bar for scalable edge architecture, with simplicity and security.

Edgeworx Cloud provides an enterprise-grade foundational edge platform without customer-managed Kubernetes clusters, complicated networking, or custom infrastructure. A secured and decoupled data plane carries all data from device-to-device, microservice-to-microservice, and host-to-client over on-demand private internets obfuscating traffic to everyone, including Edgeworx. The lightweight and hardware agnostic agent unifies heterogeneous fleets, which otherwise require specialized and disjointed effort to maintain. Edge deployments and devices can be rolled out and directly managed from any network, no VPN or tunneling required, minimizing effort for developers to remotely orchestrate nodes.

Companies require remote orchestration, localized processing, and more efficient data upstreaming, yet they frequently invest years of time and capital to achieve these goals. Edgeworx Cloud solves that problem. Edgeworx Cloud streamlines operations and cuts costs, allowing businesses to focus on innovation and growth without being burdened with edge computing architecting and implementation. ROI is no longer DOA by having to pay for R&D, maintenance, or extended employee training on atypical architectures.

"Edgeworx made our edge node configuration and management easy and allowed us to focus our efforts on developing the software necessary to run our lab operations, rather than just focusing on managing our edge nodes!" - Erin Lewis, Senior Software Engineer, Robotics Integrations, Strateos

Unlike other cloud products, Edgeworx Cloud keeps data away from itself and lets users truly own and delegate where their information belongs, whether it is on-site, in Google Cloud, or any other major cloud provider.

About Edgeworx:
Edgeworx is an edge computing startup defining the world's next computing infrastructure. Starting with significant contributions to open source, it has been developing edge computing architectures that deliver what is expected and required for modern companies: privacy, security, low latency, and localized processing at scale.

Sign up for a free Edgeworx Cloud account at their website or purchase directly from the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Contact Information
For more information about Edgeworx and their products please email [email protected]

SOURCE Edgeworx

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.