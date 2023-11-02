Unveiling Future Projections: The Expanding Horizon of Europe's Contract Furniture & Furnishings Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Furniture and Furnishings Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Report Unfurls Comprehensive Analysis and Future Forecasts of the Contract Furniture Landscape in Europe

This well-rounded investigation not only sketches a vivid picture of the current market scenario but also unrolls a forward-looking view, providing market forecasts for the years 2023 and 2024.

The "Contract Furniture and Furnishings Market in Europe" report is a robust resource encapsulating market size, development trajectories, production figures, and an in-depth analysis of demand drivers across various segments. This year's edition casts a special spotlight on the Education segment, a realm showing significant promise.

Encapsulated within the pages are data-driven insights spanning across 30 European countries. The geographical focus spans Northern Europe, Central Europe, Western Europe, Southern Europe, and Central-Eastern Europe, thereby offering a broad spectrum analysis of the regional market dynamics.

One of the highlights of the report is a meticulous breakdown of market performance by country for the time frame 2016 to 2022, alongside the production and consumption patterns within the contract furniture sector across different destination segments including Retail, Hospitality, Office Spaces, and notably, Education among others.

The report unfurls a rich tapestry of market trends, demarcating sales and market shares of the leading players in the domain. A special section is dedicated to understanding the market approaches of over 200 contract furniture manufacturers in Europe, unveiling their strategies in terms of "turn-key" vs "soft contract", own product vs traded products, and their chosen distribution channels.

An extensive analysis of product categories within the contract furniture production in Europe is rendered, covering bathroom and bedroom furniture, kitchen furniture, lighting fixtures, office furniture, outdoor furniture, tables, chairs, and upholstered furniture.

With an eye on the future, the report extends market forecasts for 2023 and 2024, alongside offering a financial analysis of 70 companies actively operating within the contract furniture business. This analysis includes a plethora of financial indicators such as Operating Revenue, Added Value, Net Income, Cash Flow, ROI, ROE, EBITDA margin, and others, providing a clear financial picture of the market players.

An exclusive feature of this edition is a deep-dive into the Education Furniture segment, illuminating market values, potential demand arenas, distribution channels, product trends, average customer budgets, certifications, and notable projects within this segment.

To provide a rounded view, the report lays down the competitive landscape featuring sales figures of the top 100 companies operating in the European contract furniture sector. It provides sales data of contract furniture by destination segment and by product category, making it a comprehensive guide for stakeholders.

A selection of companies highlighted in this report include eminent names such as Ahrend Group, Geberit, HMY Group Hermes Metal & Yudigar, Input Interior, Kinnarps, Lifestyle Design, MillerKnoll, Nobia Group, Pedrali, Steelcase, Vitra, and many others.

In addition, the report offers an annex with contact details for about 50 architect and design studios, a list of relevant trade exhibitions, and contact information for around 380 contract furniture and furnishing manufacturers, making it a pivotal resource for industry professionals and stakeholders.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmw1ry

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets