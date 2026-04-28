Unveiling Inkwon Tag: The World's First 4-in-1 Pocket Color Printer to "Tag Your Life Anytime, Anywhere."

Beyond labels. Inkwon launches the pocket-sized printer that brings instant tattoos, custom stickers, fabric transfers, and HD photos to your fingertips.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkwon officially introduced the Inkwon Tag, a versatile 4-in-1 handheld printer designed to make personalized creation as mobile as a smartphone. Built on the mission to help people "Tag Your Life Anytime, Anywhere," the Inkwon Tag transforms everyday items—and even skin—into a canvas for instant expression.

INKWON Tag printer printing out a clear colorful image.

Whether you're at a local craft market, a friend's party, or working from a coffee shop, the Inkwon Tag removes the need for bulky equipment. It is a single, pocket-sized solution for four major creative needs: Instant Tattoos, Custom Stickers, Fabric Heat Transfers, and HD Photo Prints.

One Device, Infinite Expressions: 4 Ways to Tag

The Inkwon Tag redefines what a portable printer can do. By integrating advanced CMY inkjet technology into a sleek, handheld frame, it offers four distinct ways to create:

Instant Tattoos: Express your mood without the commitment. Using 100% skin-safe, EN71-3 toy-grade water-based ink, users can print vibrant, full-color designs onto dedicated tattoo paper and seamlessly transfer them to their skin.

Custom Stickers: From journals and laptops to water bottles and phone cases—if you can think it, you can "tag" it. Transform any surface into a canvas for your personality.

Fabric Heat Transfers: A game-changer for DIY fashion. Creators can now transfer original designs onto T-shirts, tote bags, and canvas with professional-grade durability.

HD Image Prints: Relive your favorite moments in stunning detail. With a 600 DPI resolution, the Inkwon Tag delivers high-definition photo prints that turn digital memories into physical keepsakes.

Designed for the "On-the-Go" Lifestyle

Measuring just 105 x 97 x 45 mm, the Inkwon Tag is built for portability without compromise. It is the perfect companion for:

Small Business Owners: Offer instant, on-site personalization at pop-up events and maker markets.

Travelers & Journalers: Capture the essence of a trip by printing photos and stickers in real-time at a local cafe.

Families & Kids: With eco-friendly, non-toxic ink, it provides a safe and fun way for children to explore their creativity.

Professional Quality in the Palm of Your Hand

Despite its compact size, the Inkwon Tag packs a punch. Its custom-developed CMY dye ink ensures every print is vivid, sharp, and true to color. Powered by a 1000mAh battery, the device supports up to 90 minutes of continuous printing (approximately 60 sheets), ensuring you never run out of juice in the middle of a creative flow.

Pricing and Availability

The Inkwon Tag is now officially live on Kickstarter. Early backers can take advantage of the highly limited Super Early Bird pricing starting at $169 (MSRP $299)—a massive 43% discount. To secure your spot and explore the full library of designs, visit the campaign on Kickstarter.

About Inkwon

Inkwon is a lifestyle-tech brand dedicated to democratizing digital printing. By combining cutting-edge technology with intuitive design, Inkwon creates tools that empower users to express their unique personality in the physical world.

Contact: Mark, [email protected]

SOURCE Inkwon