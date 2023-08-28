Unveiling Insights into the Feminine Wipes Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Scenarios

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feminine wipes market, encompassing wet wipes pH balanced, vitamin-e & aloe wipes, and toilet wipes, showcased impressive growth from $1.88 billion in 2022 to $2.02 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

This expansion occurred amidst the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which disrupted global economic recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the short term.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine triggered economic sanctions affecting several countries, leading to commodity price surges and supply chain disruptions. Consequently, inflation affected various markets worldwide. Experts project that the feminine wipes market is set for sustained growth, with an anticipated value of $2.65 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 7.1%.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the feminine wipes market in 2022, covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Two primary categories of feminine wipes exist: ordinary and sanitary. Ordinary wipes use materials like cotton, wool, and polyester, catering to everyday hygiene needs. The consumer base for feminine wipes spans across age groups, including 5 - 15 years, 16 - 30 years, 31 - 45 years, 46 - 60 years, and 61 and above. These products are distributed through various channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drugstores, and online platforms.

Promoting menstrual hygiene education among females is a significant driver for the feminine wipes market's future growth. Enhancing awareness around menstrual hygiene safeguards dignity, boosts confidence, and bolsters sexual and reproductive health.

A notable trend in the feminine wipes market is the shift toward innovative and organic products, driven by consumer preferences. Organic feminine wipes, made from biodegradable and natural materials, are gaining popularity among women.

The feminine wipes market's coverage includes countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd.
  • Corman SpA.
  • LA Fresh Group
  • Guy & O'Neill Inc
  • Healthy Hoohoo

