Unveiling Next-Gen Sequencing's Impact on Clinical Practice and Global Markets

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is transforming clinical medicine with its ability to analyze vast genetic data rapidly. As highlighted by BCC Research, factors like precision medicine initiatives and emerging applications in prenatal testing and cancer detection are driving the rapid growth of the clinical NGS market. Its versatility in examining genetic variations and expanding test menus over time is revolutionizing healthcare diagnostics.

BOSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Next-generation Sequencing: Emerging Clinical Applications and Global Markets is estimated to increase from $21.9 billion in 2023 to $52.9 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2028."

This report dives into the world of clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), covering technologies, applications, industries, and market trends. It explains why genetic variation matters in clinical testing, highlights significant research initiatives, and discusses liquid biopsy methods. Market analysis includes factors like test complexity, clinical indications, and purposes. It forecasts NGS diagnostics markets up to 2028, focusing on oncology, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and more. Geographical markets and industry sectors are also explored, with profiles of over 100 companies in the field. Additionally, recent industry acquisitions and alliances are summarized, giving insights into key trends.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) advancements drive targeted medicines and precision diagnostics, with robotics and bioinformatics enhancing speed and accuracy. Portable platforms extend applications beyond medicine. Whole-genome sequencing popularity rises, aiding diagnostics. Companies prioritize early cancer detection via acquisitions. Genetic testing crucial for diagnosing rare disorders, facilitated by techniques like WES and WGS for comprehensive gene analysis.

Explore the full report on the burgeoning Next-generation Sequencing: Emerging Clinical Applications and Global Markets for comprehensive insights and forecasts – click here to Learn More.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Key Drivers

Growing Demand for Precision Medicine: Precision medicine tailors treatments based on individuals' unique genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors. NGS identifies genetic variations for personalized treatment plans, driving demand for NGS diagnostics.

Emergence of Tissue-Agnostic Drug Labels: Tissue-agnostic drug labels focus on genetic mutations rather than tumor types for cancer treatment. NGS identifies these mutations, leading to targeted therapies applicable across cancers, boosting NGS adoption.

Increasing Endorsement of Liquid Biopsy-Based Diagnostics: Liquid biopsies analyze cell-free DNA for cancer detection. NGS detects genetic alterations, enabling early detection, treatment monitoring, and disease assessment, backed by industry endorsement.

Emergence of High Market Potential Applications: NGS aids in oncology for mutation identification, predicting drug responses, and monitoring tumor progression. It enhances diagnostics and personalized treatment in various medical fields, driving market potential.

Request a Sample Copy of the Next-generation Sequencing: Emerging Clinical Applications and Global Markets Report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $18.4 billion Market Size Forecast $52.9 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 19.3% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Disease Class, Test Complexity, Analysis Type, and Geographic Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, Sweden, Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Israel, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE Key Market Drivers • Growing demand for precision medicine. • Emergence of tissue-agnostic drug labels • Increasing endorsement of liquid biopsy-based diagnostics from key industry stakeholders • Emergence of several high market potential ("mega") applications

Segmentation: Understanding the Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies: How They're Divided in the Global Markets:

By Disease Type Segmentation

NGS is used in various medical fields. In oncology, it identifies mutations for personalized cancer treatment. In reproductive health, it detects genetic disorders in pregnancy. Mendelian disorders are diagnosed through single gene mutations. NGS also aids in cardiovascular and neurological conditions, infectious diseases, and immune responses.

By Test Complexity Segmentation

NGS methods differ in complexity. Multi-gene analysis studies multiple genes simultaneously for complex diseases. Hotspot testing focuses on specific gene regions with common mutations. Whole/targeted exome sequencing examines all or specific protein-coding genes. Whole-genome sequencing reads an individual's entire genetic code, while single-gene testing targets specific genes.

By Purpose of Tests Segmentation

NGS serves various medical purposes. Screening detects genetic risk factors early. Monitoring tracks disease progression or treatment response. Diagnostics identify specific genetic conditions accurately. Therapy guidance tailor's treatments based on genetic information.

This report on the Next-generation Sequencing provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The global Next-generation sequencing market in clinical application was valued at $18.4 billion in 2022 and will reach $52.9 billion by 2028. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.3% from 2023 to 2028.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

The global market for Next-generation sequencing in clinical application is witnessing intrinsic growth owing to improvements to NGS test workflow technologies, increasing emphasis on genomic characterization of tumors, limitations of tissue biopsy, growing use of precision medicine to treat diseases, and penetration of clinical sequencing into applications with large potential markets.

3. What segments are covered in the market?

The Next-generation sequencing market in clinical application is segmented based on disease type, test complexity, purpose of tests, and region.

4. By disease type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The oncology segment will dominate the market in 2028.

5. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BGI GENOMICS CO. LTD

ILLUMINA INC.

QIAGEN

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

ACCURAGEN HOLDINGS

ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES

ALCEN

AMBRY GENETICS

AMOY DIAGNOSTICS CO. LTD.

Browse More Related Reports:

Next-Generation Cancer Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets: This research report presents a thorough analysis of next-generation cancer diagnostic technologies, including NGS, PCR, and liquid biopsy platforms. It covers key market drivers, significant research initiatives, and profiles of leading companies. Market analysis includes segmentation by cancer site, test purpose, platform, and geography, with data spanning from 2019 to forecasted trends through 2027, offering insights into market dynamics and growth prospects.

Proteomics: Technologies and Global Markets: This research report study provides a comprehensive analysis of analytical technologies such as Mass Spectrometry (MS) instruments, consumables, and biochips, covering research, drug development, diagnostics, and various end-user segments across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It includes market analysis by instrument type, consumables, product type, and biochip type, with insights into diagnostics, disease types, and growth forecasts up to 2027. The report also discusses market-driving forces, industry alliances, acquisitions, competitive trends, key acquisitions, strategic alliances, patent trends, and profiles of proteomics companies.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC