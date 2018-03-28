Unveiling of Julian Voss-Andreae's Sculpture "Isabelle" in Downtown Palm Springs March 29th - Artist Will Be Available During Install For Interviews

PALM DESERT, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- His public sculptures have become landmarks in eleven states in the US as well as internationally. In a few days, the renowned Quantum Physicist turned sculptor, Julian Voss-Andreae, will personally unveil his latest monument right here in Palm Springs. Learn about his sculpture "Isabelle" here: www.hohmann.art/isabelle. Developer Michael Braun of Grit Palm Springs felt that Voss-Andreae's vision would be a perfect match for his company's commitment to art in public spaces and to bring an international caliber of talent to downtown Palm Springs.

Rendering of the new landmark sculpture "Isabelle" by Julian Voss-Andreae. The sculpture will be permanently installed in front of the Kimpton Hotel in Palm Springs, CA "Spannungsfeld" is the major installation for which Julian Voss-Andreae recently won the coveted award for education in public sculpture. Located in Minneapolis, MN

Over a year in the making, the larger than life one-of-a-kind sculpture will be unveiled on Thursday, March 29th at 6:30pm in the presence of the artist.

"Isabelle" is a site-specific work and Voss-Andreae created her to showcase everything that Palm Springs is known for. By day she is sought to capture the brilliant sun and beautiful colors of the Coachella Valley through the polished stainless steel. By night, enhanced by an elaborate integrated custom lighting system, the sculpture will play on the glitz and glamour of Palm Springs' vibrant night life. A landmark, a meeting point, a photo opportunity - this sculpture will allow people of all walks of life to come together, create memories and to find their place in the sun. Christian Hohmann of Hohmann Fine Art, the representative of the artist, feels that the sculpture has the potential to become a main attraction: "Great art has the power to attract people and connect them through the experience and interaction. To see this work being realized right here is a proud moment. We are grateful for the positive reception of the Palm Springs Art Commission who approved and supported the idea and the enthusiasm and financial support of developer Michael Braun who saw Voss-Andreae's vision through right from the start."

Voss-Andreae draws inspiration from his work as a Quantum Physicist: "My work is all about the desire to transcend what is perceived as polar opposites such as art/science, intellect/intuition, or body/spirit. I take a beautiful human body in a contemplative pose and remove all extraneous information, rendered in stainless steel – I am fascinated by tiptoeing that line between sensuality and technology, by warm and cold, by organic and constructivist."

Approaching the sculpture from the main plaza she is almost invisible, materializing in front of the viewer only at closer proximity. This phenomenon of the disappearing angle is reminiscent of a desert mirage and it invites viewers to discover the visual complexity of the work as an allegory of the cultural diversity and the multi-faceted community that is Palm Springs.

This is the first of several collaborations of Michael Braun with the Palm Desert gallery Hohmann Fine Art for the downtown development, with the next unveiling planned for May of this year.

ABOUT THE ARTIST: Julian Voss-Andreae started out as a painter in his youth before switching to physics. He studied at the universities of Berlin and Edinburgh and did his graduate research participating in a seminal experiment probing the foundations of quantum physics in one of the world's leading research groups at the University of Vienna. His science training enables him to take advantage of the latest technologies to achieve his artistic visions.

Voss-Andreae has been commissioned to create public sculptures in Minnesota, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Indiana, Oregon and Washington.

His sculptures are in private collections all over the world. He recently won the coveted CODAWORX award for education in public sculpture for his installation "Spannungsfeld" in Minneapolis, MN.

