Unveiling of New Boris Lurie Art Foundation Space

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boris Lurie Art Foundation is excited to unveil its state-of-the-art 4,000-square-foot space in Clifton, New Jersey. Award-winning architect Julian von der Schulenburg has created a versatile space inspired by the industrial shell of the warehouse-like building. Incorporated into the design is a gallery space where the Foundation can host curators to view the over 3,000 works in its collection. In addition to the viewing area, ample space is provided for open art storage, restoration facilities, an archive room, and a research library.

Boris Lurie Art Foundation

To coincide with the opening of the new location, we are pleased to announce that Elizabeth Miseo has joined the Boris Lurie Art Foundation and will be serving as the Foundation's Collections Manager/Registrar. Her past roles include Collection Manager for the Collection of Joshua Rechnitz, Director of Exhibitions at Marianne Boesky Gallery and Registrar at Berry-Hill Galleries. Also joining in the role of Assistant Registrar is Patrick Gora, a recent graduate of NYU Steinhardt's Visual Arts Administration MA Program. We are looking forward to incorporating Elizabeth's and Patrick's extensive experience organizing exhibitions and archives, which will be fundamental to the Foundation's continued development.

The Boris Lurie Art Foundation is dedicated to reflecting the life, work, and aspirations of the artist Boris Lurie and the NO!art Movement's spirit of protest as embodied in its art and culture. Lurie, a Holocaust survivor who emigrated to New York in 1946, founded the NO!art movement in 1959. Always outspoken and often confrontational, he was never easy with his adopted home, America, or with his place in the art world and refused to bend to a corrupt social system. His powerful work – combining the expressive power of the Abstract-Expressionists with the imagery of consumer culture, pornography, and the concentration camps – cannot be unseen. The Foundation works to preserve and promote the works of the movement's founder through public exhibitions, scholarship, and community engagement.

The Foundation has facilitated recent exhibitions of Lurie's work at the Jewish Museum Berlin, the Neues Museum Nürnberg, the Museo de Bellas Artes in Havana Cuba, the Ludwig Forum Aachen, the Museum of Contemporary Art Krakow (MOCAK), and the Art Museum Riga Bourse. In 2020, large-scale exhibitions of Lurie's works will be presented at the Center for Contemporary Political Art, Washington D.C.; Museo de Arte Contemporáneo, Santiago, Chile; and Museo Borges, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

