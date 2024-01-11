LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the esteemed "Choice of 400 Million Families," SKYWORTH, a trailblazing brand in technological home appliances, captivates audiences at CES 2024 with a showcase of cutting-edge technology. With a legacy of over 30 years marked by technology leadership and unwavering quality, SKYWORTH continues to prioritize user experience in its innovations.

Unveiling Pioneer SKYWORTH's Debut Companion TV in CES—Accompany You Anytime and Anywhere

The SKYWORTH Companion P100 Portable Display with Google TV represents a fusion of convenience and stunning visuals, redefining how entertainment is experienced anytime, anywhere. Its 3-hour battery life allows you to enjoy watching movies outdoors without any battery anxiety. Whether you're at home in the living room, bedroom, kitchen, or at the bar counter, or on the go with outdoor adventures, road trips, outdoor gardens, or camping, the Companion Portable Display is your versatile and reliable entertainment companion, enhancing your viewing experiences wherever you are.

Companion P100 Portable Display Key Features:

Portability with Stunning Visuals : The P100 is a 24" 1080P FHD display featuring a matte anti-reflective screen, the Companion Portable Display strikes the perfect balance between portability and crystal-clear image quality.

: The P100 is a 24" 1080P FHD display featuring a matte anti-reflective screen, the Companion Portable Display strikes the perfect balance between portability and crystal-clear image quality. Long-Lasting Battery Life : The Companion Portable Display boasts a remarkable extended battery life, providing over 3 hours of uninterrupted viewing.

: The Companion Portable Display boasts a remarkable extended battery life, providing over 3 hours of uninterrupted viewing. Exceptional Industrial Design : The full-screen format, portability, and aesthetically pleasing back cover, reminiscent of the ocean's essence with blue and yellow ink-splattered particles, weave stories of the sea.

: The full-screen format, portability, and aesthetically pleasing back cover, reminiscent of the ocean's essence with blue and yellow ink-splattered particles, weave stories of the sea. Google TV: The Google TV platform brings together movies, shows, and more from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for the use r.

As a technology pioneer, SKYWORTH remains committed to improving lives through cutting-edge innovation. The launch of the Companion Google TV introduces a novel product category, offering an unparalleled innovative experience. This marks a significant step towards a future where technology seamlessly intertwines with daily life, providing maximum convenience and pleasure. What's more, Guided by the core principles of "Simple. Fast. Amazing.", SKYWORTH develops the smart TV OS—Coolita OS, which stands out for its innovative integration of AIGC technology into smart operations. This is designed to meet the personalized entertainment preferences of users worldwide through curated recommendations. SKYWORTH uses technology to make people feel the beauty and true meaning of life.

