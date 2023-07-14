Unveiling Strategies and Market Outlook of Leading Business Jet Manufacturers: A 2023 Comprehensive Report on Top 5 OEMs

14 Jul, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Top 5 Business Jet OEMs - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2023 - Key Strategies, Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Avenues and Market Outlook - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Textron Aviation, Embraer" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides valuable insights into the strategies, plans, and market outlook of the top five business jet OEMs, including Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Textron Aviation, and Embraer.
The global business jet market is currently experiencing contrasting demand and supply side scenarios. On the demand side, there is a significant surge in orders, order backlogs, and book-to-bill ratios. This growth can be attributed to the launch of new business jets and increased demand for private travel since the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the market has witnessed a rise in first-time buyers and a revitalization of the used jet market. However, the supply side faces challenges such as supply chain disruptions, rising input costs, and shortages in a complex macroeconomic environment.
Despite the current challenges, the long-term fundamentals for business aviation remain robust, with a forecast of delivering approximately 8,500 new business jets worth $274 billion by 2032. The rising defense spending globally and geopolitical instability are expected to create additional demand for special mission variants of business jets, further driving growth in the market.
Sustainability has become a top priority for the business aviation industry. With increasing public backlash and environmental concerns, the industry is striving to become carbon-neutral by 2050. Leading OEMs, such as Bombardier and Textron, have already taken steps toward sustainability by introducing environmental product declarations and focusing on sustainable flying. These initiatives are expected to shape the future of the business aviation industry and create new growth opportunities.
Top Company Coverage:
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following companies:
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc.
- Dassault Aviation SA
- Textron Aviation
- Embraer SA
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 5 Business Jet OEMs
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake Trend
- Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section 3 SWOT Analysis
- Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Overcome
- Opportunities for Growth
- Threats to be Mitigated & Negated
Section 4 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 5 Leading Business Jet Manufacturers
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc.
- Dassault Aviation S.A.
- Textron Aviation
- Embraer S.A.
Section 5 Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 5 Leading Industry OEMs - Near to Medium Term
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives
Section 6 Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 7 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 8 Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 9 Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Outlook - 2023-2032
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets
- Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2032
- Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments
- Growth Rates for Segments
- Fleet Size Growth for Segments
- Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions
- Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) across Markets/Regions
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) for Markets /Regions
